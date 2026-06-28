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Xenophobia: President Museveni Directs Evacuation of Ugandan Nationals from South Africa as One Loses Life

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib
Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, has announced that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the government to evacuate Ugandan nationals from South Africa following months of escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic attacks.

Addressing the media today, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working with relevant government agencies and the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria, is finalising an evacuation plan expected to begin within the next few days.

Hon. Kasolo revealed that 746 Ugandans have so far voluntarily registered for evacuation due to growing security concerns, with more expected to do so.

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Hon. Kasolo added that the government will facilitate their registration, transfer to safe assembly centres, issuance of emergency travel documents where necessary, and departure from South Africa.

“Uganda Airlines will operate special charter flights for the exercise, fully funded by the Government of Uganda,” he assured.

The Minister urged Ugandans wishing to return home to urgently register with the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria.

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He also noted the government continues to engage South African authorities to ensure the safety of Ugandans who remain in the country.

Hon. Kasolo further expressed condolences following the death of one Ugandan in an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province, noting that arrangements are underway to repatriate the body to Uganda.


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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