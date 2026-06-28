Government Chief Whip emphasizes integrity as State House staff complete induction training 

The Government Chief Whip, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, has challenged State House staff to uphold integrity, patriotism and selfless service as they implement government programmes aimed at transforming the livelihoods of Ugandans.

Dr. Aceng made the remarks on Friday 26th June, 2026 while officiating at the pass-out ceremony of State House staff who successfully completed a five-day leadership transformation and ideological orientation course at the Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School and Pan African Centre of Excellence in Kaweweta. The induction, which commenced on June 22, 2026, concluded on June 26, 2026.

The graduates comprised Presidential Industrial Hub managers, Presidential Demonstration Farm managers and Finance Officers responsible for overseeing the Presidential Industrial Hubs Programme and the SACCOs established to support beneficiaries across the country.

Dr. Aceng commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his foresight in promoting vocational skills development, saying his vision has enabled thousands of Ugandans to acquire practical skills, create wealth and improve household incomes.

“Long before many appreciated the value of vocational education, the President recognized that sustainable development depends on a skilled population capable of producing, adding value and creating wealth,” she said.

She noted that communities such as Kiruhura have already demonstrated how practical skills can transform lives, with many families moving from subsistence living to wealth creation despite limited formal education.

“The greatest asset of any nation is its people. When citizens possess practical skills, discipline and a strong work ethic, they become drivers of national development,” Dr. Aceng emphasized.

She urged the graduates to become ambassadors of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ideology by putting into practice the values and knowledge acquired during the training.

“Go back and inspire transformation in your communities. Let your leadership produce lasting results and let your integrity remain unquestionable,” she told the graduates.

Speaking on behalf of the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, the Director Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs at State House, Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, reminded participants that integrity remains the foundation of successful public service.

“We may provide all the knowledge and skills, but without integrity, we shall not succeed,” Eng. Kamugisha said.

He observed that Uganda continues to face enormous unemployment challenges, with more than three million Ugandans requiring skills and employment opportunities, while the current capacity of State House programmes can only train about 20,000 beneficiaries annually.

“At this rate, it would take approximately 150 years to meet the current demand. This is an emergency that requires commitment, patriotism and collective action from every Ugandan,” he said.

Eng. Kamugisha revealed that State House is in the final stages of launching a nationwide campaign dubbed ‘Skill One Ugandan’, aimed at encouraging every privileged Ugandan to empower at least one less privileged person with a practical skill each year.

“The government alone cannot eliminate unemployment. Every privileged Ugandan has a role to play. Whether you are a civil servant, businessperson, manufacturer, employee of a corporate company or a professional, we are calling upon you to skill at least one less privileged Ugandan every year. If each one of us empowers just one person with a practical skill, together we shall dramatically reduce unemployment, create wealth and transform our nation.”

He said the initiative will complement government programmes by mobilising individuals, private companies and institutions to actively participate in empowering vulnerable youth with employable skills.

Eng. Kamugisha further revealed that the government has allocated Shs8.8 billion to support graduates through 176 SACCOs coordinated at the regional level. He said initiatives such as value addition, import substitution and Presidential Demonstration Farms are expected to accelerate wealth creation and local economic development.

The week-long course equipped participants with knowledge in leadership, patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Uganda’s political history, economic transformation, discipline and mindset change. Participants also received lectures from officials drawn from the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance, Trade, Public Service and the Presidency, as well as the Parish Development Model Secretariat and financial institutions.

Four participants were recognised for their outstanding performance during the training. Hamid Isabirye emerged as the overall best trainee, while Violah Namanda, Daniel Koojo and Ritah Katusiime were also honoured for their exceptional performance.

Meanwhile, the Commandant of the Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School and Pan African Centre of Excellence, Brig. Gen. Justus Rukundo, appealed to the government to fulfil the pledge of Shs4 billion for infrastructure development at the institution.

Brig. Gen. Rukundo said the funds would facilitate the construction of a modern learning auditorium and senior officers’ dormitories, in addition to completing an ongoing 20-room guest house.

He also commended the Office of the National Political Commissar and the Joint Staff Civil Engineering Department for supporting ongoing infrastructure projects through locally generated resources.