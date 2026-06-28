Youth Activist’s Petition Influences Landmark Sovereignty Law as Core Clauses Become National Policy 

By Namulindwa Faridah

Kampala, Uganda — June 28, 2026

When youth activist and student entrepreneur Nyanzi Martin Luther formally petitioned Parliament on February 27, 2026 with his proposed NGO Funding Bill, few anticipated that several of its central policy ideas would soon emerge in enacted national legislation.

Just over two months later, Parliament passed the Protection of Sovereignty Act, 2026 legislation that introduced new oversight measures on foreign-funded entities, mandatory disclosures, and state powers aimed at safeguarding Uganda’s national interests from external influence. The law later received presidential assent and entered into force.

A review of Nyanzi’s original draft and the enacted law shows that multiple principles first advanced in the youth activist’s petition now form part of Uganda’s legal framework.

Nyanzi, a student of Kisozi High School and founder of Apex Media Services, had proposed a comprehensive framework intended to reform NGO and community-based organisation financing. His draft bill called for the creation of a National NGO Fund to strengthen local financing, tax incentives for investment in Ugandan innovation and talent, mandatory digital accountability systems, and compulsory disclosure of foreign funding within 14 days, including the identity of donors, amounts received, and intended use of funds.

The proposal also sought to prohibit foreign financing intended to influence political processes or undermine national sovereignty a concept that later appeared prominently in the government-backed Protection of Sovereignty Act.

Legislative Influence

Political and legal analysts say Nyanzi’s petition played an important agenda-setting role by bringing the debate over foreign influence, NGO accountability, and sovereignty protection directly into the parliamentary space before the enactment of the law.

While the final legislation was drafted and tabled independently by government actors, observers note that several themes raised in the youth activist’s proposal closely mirror provisions eventually enacted, including:

Mandatory registration requirements for organisations linked to foreign interests; enhanced disclosure obligations for foreign funding; tighter scrutiny of externally financed civic activities; increased reporting and compliance obligations; and legal mechanisms aimed at protecting Uganda’s sovereignty from foreign interference.

The Protection of Sovereignty Act operationalised many of these ideas through registration systems, compliance requirements, and state oversight powers affecting organisations receiving foreign support.

Revised Proposal Still Expected

In May, Nyanzi announced plans to revise parts of his original proposal following consultations with civil society actors and legal commentators who raised concerns over operational freedoms and organisational autonomy.

The revised draft is expected to retain the principles of transparency, local sustainability, and national accountability while introducing stronger safeguards for legitimate civic activity.

Sources close to the process indicate the updated proposal may later be introduced formally as a Private Member’s Bill to complement the broader framework already enacted under the Protection of Sovereignty Act.

Nationwide Effects of the New Law

Since its enactment, the law has significantly altered Uganda’s regulatory environment for NGOs, community organisations, and foreign-funded entities.

Increased Oversight

Organisations receiving external funding are now subject to stricter registration procedures, disclosure obligations, and approval mechanisms. Supporters of the law argue that the measures enhance accountability and reduce risks associated with foreign political influence.

However, several civil society organisations and legal experts have raised concerns regarding compliance burdens and the possibility of restrictions on advocacy work. Constitutional petitions challenging sections of the law have already been filed before court.

Changes in Foreign Funding Processes

Foreign donors, development partners, investors, and diaspora-funded initiatives must now comply with additional reporting and approval procedures for certain transactions and activities.

Government officials have defended the framework as necessary for protecting national sovereignty and encouraging greater domestic resource mobilisation.

Youth Participation in Governance

The developments have also drawn attention to the growing influence of youth-led policy engagement in Uganda.

Analysts say the progression from a student petition to enacted national legislation demonstrates how detailed civic proposals can shape public debate and contribute to legislative outcomes.

Nyanzi has consistently framed his initiative as an effort to encourage long-term national self-reliance and institutional accountability.

“Bringing these issues to Parliament was about starting a national conversation so leaders could act in Uganda’s long-term interest,” he said in an earlier public statement.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs prepares implementing regulations for the Protection of Sovereignty Act, the debate first ignited by the youth activist’s proposal continues to shape discussions on governance, foreign engagement, and the future of civil society regulation in Uganda.

The case is increasingly being viewed by observers as a notable example of youth intellectual participation influencing national policy direction making Nyanzi the first teenager in Uganda’s history to influence a law.

Source: New Vision and independently written by Investigative Desk| Watchdog Uganda