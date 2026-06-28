WATCHDOG PERSON OF THE MONTH: Shifra Ainomugisha—the young innovator rescuing Ugandan farmers from post-harvest losses

PERSON OF THE MONTH: Shifra Ainomugisha—the young innovator rescuing Ugandan farmers from post-harvest losses
KAMPALA, Uganda — In a month defined by national reflections, heightened public health vigilance, and quiet acts of extraordinary citizen service, Shifra Ainomugisha stands out as Watchdog Uganda’s Person of the Month for June 2026.
Her crowning as the 2026 global Commonwealth Young Person of the Year in London on June 25 has brought immense pride to Uganda. More importantly, it highlights a critical reality: youth-led innovation is stepping in to solve the structural bottlenecks that have crippled our agricultural sector for decades.
“This award is not just for me — it’s for every smallholder farmer in Uganda who wakes up early to till the land despite the odds. Through Solafam, we are proving that technology and clean energy can transform agriculture from a struggle into a sustainable livelihood.” — Shifra Ainomugisha
As the founder and CEO of Solafam Uganda, Ainomugisha has built an agri-tech social enterprise that directly tackles two of the biggest hurdles facing rural farmers: massive post-harvest losses and a lack of modern, affordable tools.
Instead of waiting for top-down government interventions, her team has deployed off-grid, solar-powered cold storage units and smart irrigation systems in rural communities. To bridge the information gap, Solafam introduced an AI-driven WhatsApp chatbot named LYN. Through simple mobile phones, local farmers can access real-time guidance on weather patterns, pest management, market pricing, and storage techniques.
To date, Solafam has transformed the fortunes of over 1,500 smallholder farmers—the vast majority being women and youth. By significantly reducing food spoilage and boosting household incomes, Ainomugisha is demonstrating how green technology can build true climate resilience and food security at the grassroots level.
Honorable Mentions: Excellence and Service in Challenging Times
While Ainomugisha takes the top spot, June 2026 brought out the absolute best in other exceptional Ugandans who deserve national recognition:
1. Jacob Kiplimo – Athletic Icon and National Inspiration
Uganda’s long-distance running sensation has continued to lift the national flag high on the global stage. Kiplimo’s relentless work ethic and consistent dominance on the track serve as a powerful blueprint for Ugandan youth.
“Running is not just about medals — it’s about showing the world what Ugandans can achieve when we commit fully.” — Jacob Kiplimo
2. Frontline Health Workers – The Shield Against Ebola
Special national appreciation goes to the dedicated doctors, nurses, surveillance officers, and Ministry of Health border teams.
This month, their rapid response and high vigilance in managing Ebola preparedness—particularly in screening and containing risks along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—prevented a potential crisis. Their sacrifice during the month we celebrated National Heroes’ Day (June 9) reminds us where Uganda’s truest heroes reside.
The Watchdog Perspective
Shifra Ainomugisha’s global recognition should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers in Kampala.
While Uganda boasts an incredibly entrepreneurial youth population, thousands of brilliant ideas stifle due to a lack of early-stage capital, bureaucratic red tape, and poor infrastructure. If we are serious about transforming agriculture—the backbone of our economy—from a sector of survival into a engine of wealth, the government must intentionally create an enabling environment for social enterprises like Solafam to scale.
As we transition into July, we pass the torch to you, our readers. Who is making a difference in your community? Whether it is an exceptional teacher, a dedicated community organizer, a whistleblower exposing graft, or an everyday changemaker, let us know.
Nominate your Person of the Month for July by reaching out to our editorial team via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com or Tel +256777286815 or X @watchdogug
Watchdog Uganda – Vigilant. Accountable. Forward-looking.
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