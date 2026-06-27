Kabanda Bounces Back as Gen. Muhoozi Appoints Him Head of PLU Chairman’s Office

Just weeks after being replaced as Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), David Kabanda has staged a swift political comeback after Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba appointed him to the newly created position of Head of the Chairman’s Office, one of the movement’s most strategic leadership roles.

The appointment, announced by Muhoozi on Saturday evening, effectively places the Kasambya County Member of Parliament at the centre of the PLU Chairman’s political and administrative operations as the organisation continues its rapid nationwide expansion.

In a post shared on his official X account, Muhoozi confirmed Kabanda’s appointment. “Hon. David Kabanda is appointed the Head of my office as Chairman of Patriotic League of Uganda.”

The PLU General Chairman said the decision was informed by the remarkable growth the movement has registered since its formation three years ago.

“Since PLU has expanded immeasurably in just 3 years because of our popularity with Ugandans, I shall open a second office, just for the Chairman PLU. Hon. Kabanda will run it on my behalf.”

The announcement marks a dramatic turnaround for Kabanda, whose removal as Secretary General earlier this month had fuelled speculation about his future within the influential political movement.

A New Strategic Office

The newly established Chairman’s Office is expected to serve as the nerve centre for coordinating the activities and programmes of the PLU Chairman.

In his new role, Kabanda is expected to oversee the implementation of directives issued by Muhoozi, coordinate mobilisation activities, supervise engagements delegated by the Chairman and manage the day-to-day operations of the office.

The creation of a dedicated Chairman’s Office also signals PLU’s intention to strengthen its internal structures as it expands its influence across the country.

Kabanda’s appointment comes less than two weeks after Muhoozi announced a sweeping reorganisation of the PLU leadership.

On June 15, Muhoozi named Hon. Fadil Twalla as the movement’s new Secretary General, replacing Kabanda, who had served in the position since PLU’s inception.

Despite the change, Muhoozi publicly praised Kabanda’s contribution to building the organisation.

Even when the reshuffle generated widespread debate within political circles, with some interpreting it as a demotion for one of PLU’s most outspoken and visible leaders, Kabanda remained a member of the PLU Central Committee, suggesting he continued to enjoy the confidence of the movement’s top leadership.

And Saturday’s appointment now confirms that rather than being sidelined, Kabanda has been entrusted with an even more strategic assignment that will see him work directly under Muhoozi.

Founded in 2023, the Patriotic League of Uganda has rapidly evolved from a civic mobilisation platform into one of the country’s most influential political organisations, attracting ministers, Members of Parliament, youth leaders, professionals and business figures from across Uganda.

The movement has increasingly positioned itself as a key platform championing patriotism, youth empowerment, national development and socio-economic transformation, while supporting President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership and Muhoozi’s political mobilisation efforts.

Muhoozi’s decision to establish a separate Chairman’s Office reflects the organisation’s expanding activities and the need for a dedicated structure to coordinate engagements at the highest level.