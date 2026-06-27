President Museveni, Qatari investors explore new partnership opportunities in Uganda 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has welcomed plans by investors from Qatar to partner with Uganda in key sectors including food processing, energy, logistics and manufacturing.

He mentioned that such collaborations are critical for transforming Africa’s resources into wealth.

The President made the remarks today at State House, Entebbe, while meeting a delegation from Al Mansour Holding led by Mr. Omar Bchinnati, Chief of Staff to Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor bin Jassim Al Thani, who represented the Qatari businessman.

His Excellency Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor bin Jassim Al Thani is a prominent Qatari royal and the Chairman of Al Mansour Holding- Qatar.

President Museveni said Uganda’s relationship with the Arab world had grown over time, noting that historical ties began with Egypt’s support during Africa’s liberation struggles before expanding to other Arab nations.

“We started with Nasser of Egypt. He helped us in the struggle for independence. We wanted to work with the Arab world but at that time we did not know much about the Gulf,” President Museveni said.

He added that Uganda’s interaction with Gulf countries increased after the changes in the region in the 1980s, eventually leading to stronger relations with countries such as Qatar.

“Later, we linked up with Dubai. Many Arabs had oil, and we thought we could work together because here in Africa we have many resources. Africa is 12 times the size of India and our population is now about 1.5 billion people. When the Arab world is near us, we can do many things together,” he said.

President Museveni said Uganda is ready to partner with investors in areas where the country has comparative advantages, especially value addition.

He said the country has opportunities in sectors such as fruits, starch production, coffee processing and pharmaceuticals, where investment would help reduce dependence on imported products.

“For food processing, we are ready. For instance, we have a lot of needs in starch. We have people who can partner with you, cooperatives, individuals and government bodies, and we can start immediately because the market is there,” he said.

The President explained that locally produced starch would support industries such as pharmaceuticals and lower production costs.

“If we produce pharmaceuticals using imported starch from India and Turkey, those costs are added,yet we have the capacity here. If we use our own starch, medicine would become cheaper,” he said.

President Museveni said Uganda also has raw materials, skilled manpower and utilities needed for industrialisation, with investment capital being a major requirement.

He said he would provide the investors with a list of priority projects that could benefit from immediate collaboration, highlighting the Soroti Fruit Factory, a starch processing facility in Pallisa, coffee processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“I propose we start with fruits, starch, coffee and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Bchinnati said the delegation was inspired by President Museveni’s vision for Africa’s economic transformation and was in Uganda to explore long-term partnerships.

“Your vision for Africa is very inspiring. We are here because you have a lot of knowledge and experience. There have been many people promising what they can do, but I believe in the unity of Africa, the trade and the business opportunities that Africa offers,” he said.

Mr. Bchinnati said Sheikh Mansour was interested in working with Uganda in areas including energy, gas, logistics and industrial development.

“He is ready to work with Uganda and further the collaboration. We appreciate your direction on how we can move forward in this partnership,” he said.

He said the delegation’s visit was aimed at preparing the ground for Sheikh Mansour’s future engagement with Uganda and showcasing the capacity of their businesses.

“We want to show what we have accomplished before his visit. He wants to come and open this partnership,” Mr. Bchinnati said.

He added that Al Mansour Holding has a 10-year plan focused on partnerships and investment opportunities.

The delegation also included Matteo Scappucci, Head of Operations at Al Mansour Holding.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero, Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Eng. Irene Pauline Batebe, Capt. Mike Mukula, among others.