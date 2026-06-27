MP Daudi Kabanda bounced back into PLU inner circle as Head of Gen Muhoozi Office

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed MP Daudi Kabanda as Head of the Chairman’s Office in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).
The move comes just two weeks after Kabanda was dropped as Secretary General amid allegations of internal friction and financial demands.
Insiders view the rapid reappointment as a strategic play by the First Son to retain a trusted, battle-hardened loyalist in his inner circle.
KAMPALA – In a swift political about-turn, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has brought veteran mobiliser Daudi Kabanda back into his inner sanctum.
Muhoozi announced on Saturday via X (formerly Twitter) that Kabanda, the Member of Parliament for Kasambya County, will now serve as the Head of the Chairman’s Office.
The high-stakes appointment drops the controversial lawmaker straight into a central coordinating role within the powerful political pressure group.
The rapid return
The reshuffle comes barely a fortnight after Kabanda was conspicuously removed from his position as PLU Secretary General.
He was replaced by Tingey County MP Fadil Twalla following explosive reports of internal warfare over gatekeeping and alleged financial impropriety within the organisation.
While Kabanda’s exit was quietly celebrated by rivals who pointed to “greed” and factional infighting, his temporary exile from influence lasted only two weeks. Despite losing the Secretariat, he retained his seat on the PLU Central Committee.
Supporters have lauded the comeback as a masterstroke by Muhoozi, arguing that Kabanda’s unmatched grassroots experience and fierce loyalty make him indispensable as the PLU expands its nationwide network.
From birthday bash to political machine
The PLU’s rapid evolution continues to reshape Uganda’s political landscape.
What started as the informal “MK Movement”—largely driven by youth-led birthday celebrations and boisterous community rallies for the First Son—has institutionalised into a formidable political vehicle.
Today, the PLU boasts deep roots within Parliament, key government agencies, and grassroots networks, campaigning on platforms of patriotism and generational transition while remaining deeply embedded in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) establishment.
Muhoozi has systematically used the platform to build both personal visibility and a parallel organisational muscle. By drafting heavyweight parliamentary figures into his inner circle, he is visibly deep-freezing institutional influence ahead of future electoral cycles.
What it means for the succession race
Political analysts view Kabanda’s rehabilitation as an attempt by Muhoozi to inject stability and professional coordination into a movement experiencing intense growing pains.
Creating a structured “Head of Office” position indicates that the PLU is transitioning from chaotic, ad-hoc activism into a disciplined political machine capable of sustained policy messaging and cadre placement.
For Uganda at large, the development highlights the complex power play between military commanders, traditional ruling party structures, and emerging parallel movements.
While critics point to the rapid-fire reshuffles as a symptom of vicious internal jockeying, Muhoozi’s camp insists it is about adaptability and delivery.
By placing a battle-hardened operator like Kabanda behind the controls of his official office, Muhoozi has made one thing clear: as the movement eyes a dominant stake in Uganda’s political future, loyalty and execution trump internal politics.
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