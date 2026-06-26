President Museveni warns new police officers against corruption, urges discipline and good health

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged newly passed-out Probationer Police Constables and Immigration Officers to uphold discipline, safeguard their health and reject corruption, saying integrity and physical fitness are essential for effective service to the nation.

Speaking during the pass-out ceremony of 10,017 graduates at Police Training School (PTS) Kabalye in Masindi District today, the President cautioned the recruits against lifestyles that could undermine their health and professionalism.

“Don’t play around with your health. Avoid alcohol, women (mabibi), and everything that can destroy your health. Keep yourself healthy through discipline,” President Museveni said.

The President, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), remarked that despite being 82 years old, he still felt energetic enough to participate in the karate demonstrations performed by the trainees.

“I was watching the karate drills and felt like joining them. Health is a weapon. If you want to serve your family, your country and your institution, you must take care of your health because once it breaks down, you cannot perform your duties effectively,” he added.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of training for 9,952 Probationer Police Constables (Intake 25/2025-2026) who underwent 11 months of initial police training at Police Training Schools in Kabalye and Ikafe in Yumbe District. It also saw the passing out of 65 Immigration Officers (Induction Course Intake 03/2026) after four months of training.

The training was conducted under the theme: “Collaborative Training Geared Towards People-Centered Service for Social-Economic Transformation.”

On corruption, President Museveni challenged the new officers to resist the vice throughout their careers, describing graft as one of the biggest obstacles to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

“Nobody should influence you into corruption because corruption undermines government programmes like the Parish Development Model (PDM), health services and many others,” he said.

The President noted that corruption diverts public resources that could otherwise strengthen Uganda’s healthcare system.

“I receive many appeals asking the government to help people seek treatment in India and Turkey for diseases like cancer and diabetes. Why shouldn’t we use that money to strengthen our own systems here?” he asked.

He further warned the recruits against yielding to pressure from senior officers.

“Don’t associate yourselves with corruption. Even if your bosses suggest it, tell them to suffer alone with corruption. The future is very bright for you if you remain honest.”

President Museveni reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating corruption, saying many young Ugandans are increasingly determined to fight the vice.

“As I said earlier, we are going to crush corruption. Fortunately, we have many young people who are not happy with corruption.”

The President encouraged the officers to support the government’s wealth creation initiatives by mobilising their families to participate in programmes aimed at eradicating household poverty.

“We want to deal with poverty in the country. Talk to your parents and encourage them to join wealth creation programmes so they can get out of poverty,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of public health, saying healthy citizens are more productive and contribute to national development.

On policing, President Museveni said criminals could be effectively defeated if officers properly utilised modern policing tools and community cooperation.

“Criminals are easy to deal with because they always leave evidence behind. They don’t come in helicopters; they walk or use motorcycles.”

He urged officers to make greater use of police canine units in tracking suspects, particularly in cases involving theft of agricultural produce such as coffee.

“When criminals steal coffee and escape on foot, use police dogs. But also educate the public not to interfere with crime scenes so the dogs can do their work.”

He added that Uganda’s expanding CCTV camera network should also be fully utilised in tracking criminals travelling by motorcycles or motor vehicles.

President Museveni congratulated the graduates upon successfully completing their training and commended the Uganda Police leadership and instructors for preparing disciplined officers.

“I congratulate all of you for successfully completing your training and joining the Uganda Police Force,” he said.

“I also congratulate the police leadership and instructors because you demonstrated very good skills—from the immigration officers I interacted with first, to the shooting exercises and all the crime prevention drills.”

The President expressed satisfaction with demonstrations that included firearm proficiency, self-defence, crowd and riot control, and crime response tactics.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, congratulated President Museveni for maintaining peace and stability, saying the country’s security environment had enabled Uganda to attain middle-income status.

He said peace remained fundamental to economic growth and called on the new officers to serve with integrity.

Prof. Kamuntu also thanked the President for honouring the ceremony despite his demanding national schedule.

The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba revealed that the addition of 9,952 police constables represents approximately 25 percent of the Uganda Police Force’s current establishment of 58,369 personnel, of whom 43,737 (74 percent) are male.

He said despite the recruitment, Uganda’s police-to-population ratio remains below international standards.

“With a population of about 49 million people, Uganda currently has one police officer for every 839 citizens. The international benchmark is one officer for every 500 people.”

IGP Byakagaba assured the President that the country’s security situation remains generally calm, except for isolated incidents of criminality which police continue to address. He also thanked the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for strengthening inter-agency security coordination.

“I want to thank the CDF, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his leadership in ensuring effective coordination among security agencies to keep Uganda safe.”

The IGP highlighted implementation of the government’s sub-county policing model, first directed by the President in 2019.

He said police have so far operationalised 1,231 sub-counties, representing 56 percent coverage across 23 policing regions.

The remaining 960 sub-counties in nine policing regions are expected to receive 8,200 newly recruited officers, motorcycles, communication equipment and other crime prevention tools.

IGP Byakagaba thanked the government for allocating Shs50 billion towards implementing the programme, although the force had projected a funding requirement of Shs249 billion.

He further appealed for increased funding to construct more sub-county police stations and requested authorisation to recruit 3,000 police officers annually over the next five years to replace approximately 1,000 officers who leave the force each year through retirement and other causes.

Police Training School Kabalye Commandant, Commissioner of Police Lawot Patrick Akim, said the graduates had acquired the knowledge, skills and professional attitude necessary to serve Ugandans effectively.

“I am optimistic that the skills, knowledge and attitude imparted in them will improve service delivery within their respective institutions and create a positive impact in the communities they serve,” he said.

Lawot thanked President Museveni for providing young Ugandans with an opportunity to serve their country and appreciated the Inspector General of Police for the guidance and logistical support that enabled successful completion of the training.

He also commended trainers and support staff for their professionalism and urged the graduates to uphold the discipline, resilience and teamwork cultivated during training.

“As you celebrate completing your courses, remember that today also marks the beginning of your demanding commitment to serve Uganda as public officers. The citizens deserve the very best from you.”

The ceremony attracted several dignitaries, including Minister of Local Government, Hon. Balaam Barugahara, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ms. Dorothy Nsereko, Maj Gen. Henry Matsiko who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Commissioner General of Prisons, Canon Johnson Byabashaija, Members of Parliament, Masindi district leaders and parents of the graduates.