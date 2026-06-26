UPPC Posts UGX 7.27Bn Profit in 7 Months as Minister Babalanda Warns Against Complacency

MUNYONYO, UGANDA: The Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation [UPPC] has posted a profit before tax of UGX 7.27 billion in just the first seven months of FY 2025/26, marking a dramatic turnaround from a UGX 3.06 billion loss recorded in FY 2022/23.

The results were disclosed by the Minister for the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, while making her closing remarks at the UPPC Board Retreat held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Hon. Milly Babalanda attributed the recovery to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s intervention following a period of “wrangles, weak governance, and mismanagement” at the Corporation.

“His decision to appoint a new Board under the leadership of Mr. Joachim Buwembo and a new management led by Prof. Suudi Nangoli has transformed what was once a struggling institution into one that is once again deserving of the title of Government Printer,” she said.

According to the Minister, UPPC’s financial performance has improved steadily: UGX 1.2 billion profit in FY 2023/24, UGX 1.4 billion in FY 2024/25, and UGX 7.27 billion in the first seven months of the current financial year.

She also noted stronger internal controls, improved statutory compliance, and a five-year strategic plan that has reduced the Corporation’s historical tax burden.

While celebrating the turnaround, the Minister cautioned that “sustaining success is often more difficult than achieving it.”

“I therefore urge you to jealously guard the progress made by eliminating internal conflicts, intrigue, and unnecessary divisions that can easily reverse these hard-earned gains. Institutions succeed where teamwork, professionalism, and a shared purpose prevail,” she told the Board and Management.

Hon. Milly Babalanda welcomed UPPC’s embrace of digital transformation through business process automation, an advanced ERP system, and the online digitisation of the Uganda Gazette. She urged the Corporation to “deepen” the shift, saying it aligns with the National Development Plan, Vision 2040, and the President’s “Kisanja: No Sleeping, No Corruption” agenda.

However, she flagged ongoing financial pressures, particularly growing accounts payable driven by weak receivables recovery. She revealed that Government had to provide UGX 15 billion in capitalisation and a tax waiver to stabilise UPPC, but warned: “These interventions cannot become a permanent business model for a commercial government enterprise.”

The Board has committed to a 75 percent credit sales collection rate and 90 percent recovery of outstanding debts. “I expect these targets to translate into stronger liquidity and long-term financial sustainability,” the Minister said.

In a firm warning to the Board, Minister Babalanda said she will not defend cases of mismanagement before Parliament again.

“Let me be very clear: I am not prepared to return to Parliament to defend cases of mismanagement at UPPC, as happened in the past. The systems are now in place. It is your responsibility to ensure they work,” she stated.

The Minister outlined opportunities for UPPC to expand partnerships with MDAs, academia, development partners and the private sector, strengthen government communication, preserve national records, and position itself as a regional centre of excellence in printing.

“Our objective is not merely to sustain UPPC. It is to build a modern, financially sustainable, technologically advanced, and nationally respected institution that delivers value to Government and the people of Uganda,” she said.

She thanked Board Chairman Mr. Joachim Buwembo, Managing Director Prof. Suudi Nangoli, staff, and Permanent Secretary Hajji Yunus Kakande for their role in the recovery.

The Minister officially closed the 2026 UPPC Board Retreat with a call for “greater compliance, discipline, innovation, and teamwork” across all institutions under the Presidency.