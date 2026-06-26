MUSEVENI’S NEW FOREIGN MINISTER KASOLO SHINES: Acting Minister Kasolo makes bold diplomatic debut at Madagascar Independence Day

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — In a major diplomatic debut just days after his appointment, Uganda’s newly minted Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, on Friday led a high-level delegation to Madagascar’s 66th Independence Anniversary celebrations.
Kasolo, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, stood in for President Yoweri Museveni at the high-profile national event held in the capital, Antananarivo.
The grand celebrations marked Madagascar’s historic independence from France on June 26, 1960.
Deepening Bilateral Ties
Addressing dignitaries and the Malagasy public, Minister Kasolo emphasized the “enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation” between Kampala and Antananarivo, while reinforcing a shared vision for a unified continent.
“The occasion reaffirmed the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Uganda and Madagascar, while underscoring our shared commitment to regional integration, peace and sustainable development across Africa,” Kasolo stated.
The Acting Foreign Minister delivered a warm congratulatory message from President Museveni to the Malagasy government and its citizens, extending Uganda’s best wishes for continued peace, unity, and economic prosperity.
A Fast-Track Diplomatic Debut
Kasolo’s prominent role on the continental stage comes less than a week after President Museveni appointed him to the acting role on June 22, 2026, invoking powers under Article 99(1) of the Ugandan Constitution.
His sudden elevation to the helm of Uganda’s foreign service followed his appointment earlier in June as State Minister for Regional Cooperation, where he replaced John Mulimba.
The quick-succession appointments came amid intense speculation and debate within Ugandan political circles regarding delays in filling the full cabinet docket for the substantive Foreign Affairs Minister position. However, Kasolo’s swift deployment to Madagascar signals that Kampala intends to maintain a robust, uninterrupted presence in regional diplomacy during its internal cabinet transitions.
Vibrant Celebrations
The atmosphere at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium was charged with national pride. Photos from the event showed Kasolo and the Ugandan delegation elegantly dressed in formal attire, seamlessly blending in with the local culture by donning traditional Madagascar-themed straw hats.
The celebrations featured meticulous military parades and vibrant cultural showcases, drawing several high-profile African leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto.
Uganda’s high-level participation in Antananarivo highlights the country’s strategic focus on strengthening South-South cooperation and actively participating in the broader agenda of African integration.
Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor and bring you updates on Uganda’s shifting foreign policy and diplomatic engagements.
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