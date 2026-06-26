Uganda Hails Turkey for Free Surgical Camp, Seeks Long-Term Health Partnership

JINJA, UGANDA: – The Government of Uganda has expressed deep gratitude to a team of specialist doctors from the Republic of Türkiye for conducting a free surgical camp at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, saying the mission brought “hope, healing, and renewed dignity to many Ugandan families.”

The remarks were delivered by Mrs. Suzan Balungi Kulaba on behalf of the Minister for the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babirye Millly Babalanda at the closing ceremony of the camp held at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

Conveying greetings from H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Minister said the President “appreciates the friendship, generosity, and humanitarian spirit” demonstrated by the Turkish medical team.

“His Excellency recognizes that your selfless service has brought hope, healing, and renewed dignity to many Ugandan families,” the statement read.

The Minister thanked the Turkish team for choosing Uganda “among many African countries” for the humanitarian mission, noting that their decision would “never be taken for granted.”

According to the Minister, the team shared knowledge and expertise with Ugandan health workers while providing life-changing surgeries free of charge.

“Through your dedication, many patients who had suffered for years have received treatment, regained their health, and been given a new opportunity to live productive lives,” she said.

She also commended the management, surgeons, nurses, anaesthetists, theatre teams, laboratory staff, pharmacists, administrators, cleaners, security and support staff of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for their professionalism and teamwork throughout the mission.

The Minister Babalanda made a “humble request” for the partnership to continue, inviting the Turkish team to hold another surgical camp in Buyende District, where many patients are awaiting specialized care.

Beyond surgical camps, Uganda is seeking long-term collaboration in medical education and professional development. The Minister proposed exchanges for Ugandan medical students, intern doctors, residents, surgeons, nurses and other professionals to undertake specialized training, fellowships, internships and skills development in Türkiye.

She also appealed for support with modern medical equipment, surgical instruments, diagnostic machines, ICU equipment, theatre supplies and ambulances to improve service delivery.

The Minister further asked the Turkish team to act as “ambassadors for Uganda” upon their return, by sharing the country’s healthcare needs with hospitals, universities, charities, foundations, businesses and development partners.

Minister Babalanda noted that healthcare is one of the greatest expressions of compassion and service to humanity.

“Every operation performed during this camp represents more than a medical procedure—it represents hope restored, pain relieved, dignity renewed, and a future made brighter for a family,” she said.

She wished the delegation safe travel and praying for continued friendship and cooperation between Uganda and Türkiye.