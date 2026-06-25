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Napak, Nabilatuk Communities Call For Tougher Action Against Cattle Thieves

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Maj Gen. Sserunkuma

Community leaders and residents from Napak and Nabilatuk districts have called for stronger measures against cattle thieves during a joint security meeting convened by the 3 Infantry Division at Nabwal Sub-County, Nabilatuk district.

The meeting, chaired by the Commander of the 3 Infantry Division, Major General Wilberforce Sserunkuma, brought together District and Sub-County Security Committees, Peace Committees, LC I chairpersons, kraal leaders, Members of Parliament, religious leaders, opinion leaders and women representatives from Kosike, Nabilatuk, Natirae, Nabwal, Lorengecora and Lotome sub-counties.

Maj Gen Sserunkuma urged young people to engage in lawful and productive activities and refrain from cattle theft. He warned that individuals involved in cattle theft or those collaborating with criminals would face arrest and prosecution.

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“Poverty breeds insecurity. Work hard and walk out of poverty. The small illegal activity of cattle stealing will only take us back to cattle rustling and may cause lawlessness. Report any suspicious wrong elements so they are apprehended before havoc befalls you,” he said.

The Division Commander called on residents to support government poverty alleviation programmes and cooperate with local leaders and government officials.

Maj Gen Sserunkuma further directed Resident District Commissioners to support regular security committee meetings at the sub-county level to address emerging security concerns.

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“Don’t wait for the District Security Committee to handle all security matters. Let sub-counties conduct security committees so that security matters are also tackled from the grassroots,” he said.

The Resident District Commissioner of Napak, Mr Milton Odong, and his Nabilatuk counterpart, Mr Lotem Linos, pledged continued collaboration with communities and security agencies to maintain peace and security. They also urged individuals in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them voluntarily or face disarmament operations.

Bokora County Member of Parliament Emmanuel Illukol said the fight against cattle theft required the active involvement of local communities, noting that anyone found participating in the crime would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

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The LCV Chairpersons of Nabilatuk and Napak, Paul Kodet and Paul Lokol, respectively, called on residents to support ongoing peace initiatives and government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and promoting development.

During the meeting, residents emphasised the need for communities to work closely with security agencies to prevent cattle theft. They identified early warning mechanisms, local vigilance and information sharing as key measures for improving security.

Community members also expressed concern over what they described as the frequent release of suspects arrested for cattle theft, arguing that some offenders return to commit similar crimes.

Among the proposals raised were the application of stronger penalties against convicted cattle thieves, increased troop deployment in vulnerable areas, sustained day and night patrols to protect kraals and homesteads, and greater involvement of women in security management and intelligence gathering.

The meeting concluded with a commitment by security agencies, local leaders and community representatives to enhance cooperation in efforts to curb cattle theft and improve security in Napak and Nabilatuk districts.


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