Minister Babalanda Rallies Bugisu RDCs on Accountability, Declares ‘No Room for Corruption’

MBALE CITY: The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, today closed a 3-day Capacity Building Workshop for RDCs, Deputy RDC/RCCs, Assistant RDC/RCCs, RISOs and DISOs from Bugisu Sub-region at Wash and Wills Hotel, Mbale City, with a firm directive: “The time for excuses is over. This is a period of implementation, supervision and results.”

Hon. Babalanda conveyed “warm greetings and best wishes” from H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, noting that the President “greatly values” their work as his grassroots representatives. She emphasized their “strategic role in safeguarding peace, security, stability and effective service delivery throughout the country.”

The Minister also commended the officers for their role in the recently concluded General Elections. “Through their vigilance, coordination and commitment to maintaining law and order, the electoral process was conducted in a peaceful and stable environment,” she said, adding that the NRM’s renewed mandate carries “greater responsibility to deliver on the commitments made to the wanainchi.”

Citing Article 203 of the Constitution, Hon. Babalanda reminded participants that RDCs and DISOs are representatives of the President charged with monitoring government programmes, coordinating security, overseeing service delivery, mobilizing citizens for development, and ensuring policies are implemented.

“This is not a ceremonial responsibility. It is a strategic national assignment that requires commitment, courage, vigilance, integrity and results,” she stressed.

She said the President’s focus remains on Uganda’s socio-economic transformation through programmes like the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, wealth creation initiatives, industrialization, infrastructure and human capital development.

“Your contribution to this transformation agenda is critical. You must ensure government programmes reach intended beneficiaries, public resources are protected, and wanainchi are mobilized for wealth creation,” Hon. Babalanda told the officers.

She directed them to intensify monitoring of projects, stating: “Every shilling appropriated by Parliament must translate into tangible services for the people. Where projects are delayed, abandoned, poorly executed or funds are mismanaged, you must intervene promptly and report.”

The Minister described corruption as “one of the greatest threats to service delivery and socio-economic transformation.” She cited theft, inflated contracts, ghost beneficiaries, shoddy works and abuse of office as factors denying citizens full benefit from public programmes.

“As representatives of the President, you cannot afford to be indifferent to corruption and you certainly cannot afford to be associated with it,” she warned.

She tasked RDCs and DISOs to work together in detecting, preventing and exposing graft: “Those found culpable, regardless of their position, should be subjected to disciplinary and legal processes. There must be consequences for those who steal from the people.”

Hon. Babalanda said absenteeism, negligence, misconduct and abuse of office “will not be tolerated.”

“The President expects officers who are visible, active and responsive to the concerns of wanainchi. An RDC or DISO who is absent from their station, inaccessible to the public or detached from Government programmes is not fulfilling their purpose,” she said.

She underscored teamwork between RDCs, DISOs, technical officers, local leaders, security agencies and communities, noting that differences should not distract from the objective of transforming lives.

Addressing speculation about appointments, the Minister said: “Appointments remain the prerogative of the Appointing Authority. Your responsibility is to work. Those performing diligently, professionally and with integrity should concentrate on delivering results.”

She thanked participants for their engagement during the workshop, saying the discussions had enhanced their understanding of their mandate. She urged them to return to their stations “renewed, energized, and determined to serve Uganda with greater commitment and effectiveness.”

“My office remains open to all RDCs, Deputy RDCs, Assistant RDCs, RISOs and DISOs for consultation, guidance, or support. We are one team working to advance the President’s vision,” Hon. Babalanda concluded.