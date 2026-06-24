President Museveni directs introduction of new courses at Industrial Skilling Hubs as Minister Babalanda warns against financial mismanagement 

The government has announced the introduction of four new courses at the Presidential Zonal Industrial Skilling Hubs as part of the efforts to equip more young Ugandans with practical skills for employment and wealth creation.

The announcement was made today during the opening of a one-week induction training for newly appointed Finance Managers of the Presidential Zonal Industrial Skilling Hub programme SACCOs and Managers of Presidential Demonstration Farms at the Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School in Kaweweta.

The training was officially opened by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda and attended by the Commandant of the Leadership School, Brig. Gen. Justus Rukundo, among other officials.

In her speech, the Minister challenged the newly appointed managers to uphold integrity, accountability and professionalism in the management of public resources.

“The success of these programmes will depend not only on sound financial management but also on effective leadership, professionalism, transparency and accountability,” the Minister said.

The Minister warned against corruption, fraud and financial mismanagement, stressing that every shilling entrusted to public officers must deliver value to Ugandans.

She also commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for establishing the skilling hubs, saying they have transformed the lives of thousands of young people by providing vocational skills, employment opportunities and pathways to self-reliance.

Speaking at the same event, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs at State House, Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, revealed that the President had directed the programme to expand the number of courses offered at the skilling hubs.

“We have received a directive from His Excellency the President to increase the courses offered at the Presidential Industrial Hubs. Beginning with the next intake, we shall introduce Electrical Engineering, Plumbing, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, and Weaving and Knitting,” Eng. Kamugisha said.

He noted that the programme has already registered significant achievements, with many graduates securing employment in security agencies and private enterprises.

“About 600 of our graduates have joined the UPDF Engineering Brigade as professionals, others have joined the Uganda Police Force, while many have established their own businesses and are creating jobs for fellow Ugandans,” he added.

The Commissioner in-charge of Technology Transfer and Presidential Demonstration Farms, Dr. Moses Ochen, urged the newly recruited Farm Managers to use the induction training to understand and implement President Museveni’s vision of transforming Uganda into a modern agricultural economy.

“This training should help you align your mindset with the President’s vision. Your responsibility is to ensure that the demonstration farms become centres of excellence that support modern farming and wealth creation,” Dr. Ochen said.

He called upon members of the public to utilize the Presidential Demonstration Farms as learning centres where they can acquire practical agricultural knowledge and access quality planting materials and livestock breeds.

“Our demonstration farms are open to the public. Farmers should visit them to learn modern farming practices and access improved inputs such as coffee seedlings, banana planting materials and modern livestock breeds,” he said.

Dr. Ochen further urged the trainees to champion the President’s Four-Acre Model and promote commercial agriculture in their respective areas of deployment.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Industrial Hubs in Central and Western Uganda, Mr. Julius Muhairwe, advised the officers to ensure prudent management of funds entrusted to them.

“You have a duty to ensure that the money given to beneficiaries is properly utilized. The recruitment of State House Finance Officers will strengthen monitoring and accountability within the SACCOs established to support graduates of the Presidential Industrial Hubs,” Mr. Muhairwe said.

He explained that the deployment of Finance Officers will improve oversight of the revolving funds and ensure that beneficiaries use the money for the intended wealth creation projects.

The one-week induction training, which started on June 22, is expected to end on June 26, 2026, with the award of certificates to participants who successfully complete the programme.

The training is intended to equip the newly appointed managers with the skills and knowledge required to effectively manage Presidential Industrial Hubs, SACCOs and Presidential Demonstration Farms, key government initiatives aimed at accelerating job creation, skills development and socio-economic transformation across the country.