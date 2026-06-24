President Museveni appoints Haruna Kasolo as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This has been confirmed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) would like to inform the general public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs,” PPU management said in statement dated 24th June, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by article 99 (1) of the Constitution, I hereby appoint you as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the absence of a substantive Minister,” President Museveni informed Hon. Kasolo in a letter dated 22nd June, 2026.

Hon. Kasolo currently serves as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation).