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President Museveni appoints Haruna Kasolo as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib
President Museveni and Hon. Kasolo

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This has been confirmed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) would like to inform the general public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs,” PPU management said in statement dated 24th June, 2026.

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“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by article 99 (1) of the Constitution, I hereby appoint you as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the absence of a substantive Minister,” President Museveni informed Hon. Kasolo in a letter dated 22nd June, 2026.

Hon. Kasolo currently serves as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation).

 

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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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