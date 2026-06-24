Minister Babalanda Opens Induction for Industrial Hub Managers, Warns Against Corruption

Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, today officiated the opening of an induction training for newly appointed finance and demonstration farm managers of the Presidential Industrial Hubs at the Oliver Tambo Training School in Kaweweta.

The managers will oversee operations at the various Presidential Industrial Hubs established across the country.

In her remarks, Hon. Babalanda expressed “profound gratitude” to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his “visionary leadership” in establishing the hubs.

“These hubs have become a transformative platform for equipping, especially our young people, with practical vocational skills, creating employment opportunities and promoting self-reliance,” she said.

She added that the hubs have “opened doors for many Ugandans who did not have the opportunity to pursue formal education by enabling them to acquire certified skills that make them competitive in the labour market.”

Addressing the new appointees, the Minister said their roles come with “great responsibility.”

“The success of these programmes will depend not only on sound financial management but also on professionalism, transparency, effective leadership, and accountability,” she told the managers.

Hon. Babalanda described finance and farm managers as “the custodians of public resources and public trust in the established presidential industrial hubs.” She urged them to discharge their duties “with integrity, diligence and unwavering commitment to service.”

“The Office of the President expects nothing less than excellence from each one of them,” she added.

The Minister issued a “clear warning against corruption, fraud and financial mismanagement,” saying such acts “undermine service delivery, erode public confidence and frustrate the government’s socio-economic transformation agenda as articulated in Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan IV.”

Quoting President Museveni, she stressed: “There will be zero tolerance for any form of abuse of office or misuse of public resources in this Kisanja: ‘No Sleeping, No Corruption’. Every shilling entrusted to them must deliver value to Ugandans.”

Hon. Babalanda urged the managers to take full advantage of the induction training, engage actively with facilitators, and internalize the values, systems and procedures that will guide their work.

“The knowledge they are to acquire throughout the exercise should become the foundation upon which they build successful, accountable and impactful careers in public service,” she said.

She reminded them that their ultimate responsibility is “to contribute to improving livelihoods, empowering communities and advancing the government’s wealth creation agenda.”

The Minister wished the participants a productive and successful induction training.