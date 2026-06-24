Sr. Grace Akiror Calls for United Action Against HIV/AIDS

LIRA, UGANDA – Sr. Dr. Mary Grace Akiror, a Board Member of the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) and Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat and Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President, has called upon leaders, health workers, and the media to strengthen collaboration in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Widows Day 2026 at All Saints University Lango Canon Lawrence Campus, Boroboro, Akiror emphasized that collective efforts are essential if Uganda is to achieve its goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The event was held under the theme, “The Role of Women in Enhancing Health in family- Preventing and Responding to the HIV Epidemic.”

Akiror noted that women remain disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS due to their vulnerability and challenging socio-economic circumstances. However, she observed that women are also more likely to adhere to treatment and play a critical role in supporting affected families and communities.

“Women are at a higher risk of HIV infection, but they are also more likely to adhere to treatment. We must continue sensitizing communities, fighting stigma, and supporting those living with HIV,” Akiror said.

She urged communities to show compassion and support for people living with HIV/AIDS, warning that stigma and discrimination continue to discourage many individuals from seeking treatment and adhering to life-saving medication.

Akiror further revealed that the Government of Uganda continues to invest heavily in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment programmes, spending approximately Shs1.5 trillion annually on interventions aimed at reducing new infections, preventing mother-to-child transmission, and ensuring access to free antiretroviral treatment.

She stressed that public awareness campaigns, community engagement, and the active participation of the media remain critical in educating the public and combating misinformation surrounding HIV/AIDS.

The annual International Widows Day commemoration is observed globally to highlight the challenges faced by widows and advocate for policies that protect their rights and improve their welfare. This year’s event also focused on the need for stronger legal protection, economic empowerment, and social support systems for widows across Uganda.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Lango, , reaffirmed the church’s commitment to supporting widows through counselling, prayer, annual gatherings, and economic empowerment programmes.“We bring widows together every year to encourage one another, create awareness, and explore opportunities that can improve their lives,” Bishop Olwa said.

He noted that many widows within the diocese have established savings groups and cooperatives that are helping them increase agricultural productivity, save money, and invest in income-generating ventures.

Bishop Olwa also cautioned community members against unnecessary borrowing, warning that high-interest loans often result in financial hardship and loss of property.

“There are people who exploit vulnerable individuals by offering loans with very high interest rates. In the end, borrowers fail to repay and lose their property. Debt should only be taken when absolutely necessary,” he said.He added that greed and pressure to maintain lifestyles beyond one’s means were among the leading causes of indebtedness in communities.

Meanwhile, Church of Uganda Provincial Family Life and Mothers’ Union Coordinator, , said widows have for many years remained largely invisible despite facing numerous social and economic challenges.

“We are here to raise our voices on behalf of widows. They deserve dignity, justice, and support. They should not be stigmatized, discriminated against, or segregated,” she noted

She called upon local leaders, legal practitioners, and communities to protect widows from property grabbing and unfair inheritance practices, emphasizing that access to justice and economic empowerment are key to improving their livelihoods.

The commemoration concluded with renewed calls for collective action to address HIV/AIDS, support widows, and build stronger, more inclusive communities where vulnerable groups can live with dignity and hope.