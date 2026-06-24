UPDF Receives GeneXpert Machines To Strengthen Tuberculosis Detection And Treatment

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has received GeneXpert diagnostic machines aimed at strengthening the detection and treatment of tuberculosis (TB) within its health facilities.

The equipment was officially handed over at the Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre in Mbuya during a ceremony attended by senior military health officials, representatives from the Ministry of Health, development partners, and medical personnel.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Public Health and Director of the HIV/AIDS Programme in the UPDF, Colonel

l Dr Francis Xavier Bakehena, who represented the Joint Staff Health Services, described the GeneXpert machines as a timely intervention that will significantly improve TB diagnosis and management within the force.

He said that Uganda remains among the countries with a high burden of TB and HIV, with many cases still going undetected.

“Uganda is one of the high-burden countries for TB and HIV. We are only diagnosing approximately 60 per cent of the cases clinically, while the remaining 40 per cent remain undetected in the community. This remains a challenge both for the civilian population and the UPDF,” Col Bakehena said.

He explained that the military health strategy focuses on early identification of TB cases, prompt treatment, and the rollout of Tuberculosis Preventive Therapy (TPT) to individuals at risk of developing the disease.

“Our first objective is to find and treat every TB patient. Secondly, we want to ensure that all eligible individuals receive preventive therapy. However, locating those affected remains one of the biggest challenges,” he added.

Addressing concerns regarding the safety, maintenance, and sustainability of the equipment, Col Bakehena assured stakeholders that the machines would be properly secured and integrated into the military health system.

“Our laboratory managers understand the responsibility of safeguarding this equipment. The machines will be installed in secure locations with restricted access, while maintenance and quality assurance measures will be strictly followed. We are also installing electronic medical systems across our health facilities to ensure that information generated from these machines is shared efficiently and contributes to better decision-making,” he said.

Dr Denis Bwayo, Programme Director of University Research Co. LLC (URC), said the organisation implements military-specific health interventions under the support of the United States Government through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), in partnership with the Directorate of HIV/AIDS and Joint Staff Health Services.

He explained that the GeneXpert machines were procured in accordance with Ministry of Health standards to ensure compatibility with the national health system and facilitate maintenance through existing service arrangements.

“We wanted to ensure that the equipment we procured was exactly what is recommended by the Ministry of Health. This means the machines can be serviced through existing national mechanisms and integrated seamlessly into Uganda’s health system,” Dr Bwayo said.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Dr Emmanuel Twongere described the machines as a significant contribution towards Uganda’s goal of eliminating TB and leprosy as public health threats.

He noted that the country has made considerable progress in reducing TB-HIV co-infection rates, with current levels standing at approximately 33 per cent compared to much higher rates recorded in previous decades.

Dr Twongere emphasised that early diagnosis remains critical in controlling TB, stressing that laboratory confirmation is necessary before treatment can commence.

“The advantage with TB is that it is curable. However, every patient must first be confirmed to have TB. Many other conditions can mimic TB, including pneumonia, malnutrition, and other respiratory illnesses. The only way to confirm TB is through laboratory testing,” he said.

He commended URC and its partners for supporting the expansion of diagnostic services through the provision of the GeneXpert machines.

“As a country, we currently have about 397 GeneXpert machines, but we still face a gap of nearly 200 machines. Every additional machine helps us move closer to universal access to TB diagnosis,” Dr Twongere added.

The ceremony was attended by the Director of Logistics, Lt Col Emma Arinaitwe; Deputy Director of HIV/AIDS, Maj Solomon Kandole; Director of the Rear Public Health Laboratory, Maj Dr Daniel Bulwada; Head of Laboratories at Joint Staff Health Services, Maj Peter Okello; Stephen Mpiima from CEPHEID; Isaac Newton Okeba, a Laboratory Technologist from the Ministry of Health; and other UPDF medical officers.