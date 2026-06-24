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UIBFS Successfully Concludes Women in Leadership Program 2026, Empowering Women to Lead with Confidence and Influence

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Kampala, Uganda – The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) has successfully concluded the Women in Leadership Program 2026, a transformative five-day leadership development initiative designed to equip women with the skills, confidence, and mindset required to excel in leadership roles across Uganda’s financial sector and beyond.

The intensive program under the theme;

“Empowering Women to Lead with Confidence, Influence, and Impact.”

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brought together women professionals from diverse organizations for an engaging learning experience focused on strengthening leadership capabilities, building influence, fostering resilience, and preparing participants to navigate today’s evolving workplace with confidence.

Speaking at the close ceremony of the program, Chief Executive Officer of UIBFS, represented by the Director Professional Development, Dr. Kansiime Mary Nyende reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to advancing inclusive leadership through continuous professional development.

“This programme was intentionally designed to help women embrace leadership with confidence, clarity, and authenticity. It began with a powerful invitation, to accept yourself as a leader. Because before others can believe in your leadership, you must first believe in it yourself.”

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The Guest of Honor during the closing ceremony, Ms. Maggie Mukiibi Lutwama, CEO UTEL  commended the institute participants for their dedication, their institution for supporting them for such empowerment programs and UIBFS for organising such a platform for women.

“Across the public and private sectors, women continue to make remarkable contributions to economic growth, social development, innovation, and organizational performance. Yet we also know that women remain underrepresented in many leadership and decision-making positions. Programs such as this are therefore not only timely but necessary. They equip women with the confidence, strategic perspective, executive presence, and networks required to take their rightful place at leadership tables.”

Throughout the five-day program, participants were guided by experienced leadership coaches who delivered practical, interactive sessions addressing the key competencies required for effective leadership.

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The program featured the following sessions:

    • Day 1: Understanding your context facilitated by Coach Rachel Dumba, Managing Partner and CEO Steadman Global. Drawing from the concept of VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity), the trainer Ms. Rachel Dumba examined the realities shaping today’s leadership landscape, from geopolitical shifts and technological disruption to changing workforce dynamics and evolving stakeholder expectations.
    • Day 2: Accepting yourself as a leader facilitated by Betty Ogiel, CEO Initiative solutions and President Advisory Council- Maxwell Leadership Team. She encouraged women to take action whenever they get an opportunity in order to avoid getting frustrated.
    • Day 3: Negotiating as a Leadership Practice, facilitated by Coach Norah Bwaya, where participants strengthened their ability to negotiate confidently, influence decisions, and build collaborative relationships.
    • Day 4: Becoming an Influential Leader, led by Ms. Jackie Namara Rukare, the CEO Iguru Consult who challenged participants to build credibility, inspire trust, communicate with purpose, and lead through influence rather than authority.
  • Day 5: The closing session, under the topic Imagining Your Future Possibilities as a Leader facilitated by Coach Pamela Babirukamu, CEO & Co-Founder Evolving Woman Uganda encouraged participants to confront the limiting beliefs that often hinder women’s leadership aspirations. She emphasized that many women tend to underestimate themselves and allow fear to prevent them from pursuing leadership opportunities, urging participants to embrace their full potential, step beyond their comfort zones, and lead with confidence.

This event attracted key stakeholders and partners including the Capital Markets authority, Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Uganda Securities Exchange, Sanlam Allianz, Jubilee Life, C-Care, Centenary Bank, Ecobank Uganda, UGAFODE Microfinance, DTB, Equity Bank, DFCU, and Total Energies, among others, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing women empowerment.

Beyond the classroom sessions, the program fostered meaningful networking, peer learning, mentorship, and the exchange of experiences among participants, creating a strong community of women committed to supporting one another’s leadership journeys.

Participants described the program as transformative, highlighting its practical approach, interactive learning environment, and relevance to the challenges faced by women leaders in today’s workplace.

As the program concluded, participants committed to applying the knowledge and skills gained to influence positive change within their organizations, mentor other women, and champion inclusive leadership practices across their respective sectors.

The successful completion of the Women in Leadership Program reflects UIBFS’ ongoing commitment to developing future-ready leaders and strengthening leadership capacity within Uganda’s financial services industry.

 


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