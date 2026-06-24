President Museveni pays tribute to First Lady Janet on her 78th Birthday

From Omugurusi Ampa to Maama Giinga.

Today, the 24th of June is Maama’s birthday having arrived on Earth on this very day 78 years ago. The family and myself thank God for having given us Maama, kept her safe in the years of orphanhood having lost her Father, Mzee Edward Kataaha, in 1955 and prospering her in the subsequent years up to today.

In Particular, I thank God for the miraculous re-connection with her on Christmas day, 1972, outside the Inter-Continental Hotel in Nairobi. Although we were from the same area of Ntungamo and had studied at Kyamate together in 1958, we had got disconnected by the troubled history of Uganda.

Since January, 1971, we had been operating from Tanzania fighting Idi Amin. I had, indeed, been involved in the disastrous battle of the 17th of September, 1972 in Mbarara where out of 330 People that attacked on that axis, on account of not being trained, by evening I had managed to take back only 46 including an Obote fighter known as Ageta, a good but chaotic fighter.

I was now on the way to launch another effort of fighting Amin using the 100 rifles we had already infiltrated into Uganda and the hand grenades which Rwaheru and group used very effectively at Lubiri Quarter-Guard, Kyambogo house of mathematics teacher Karuhanga (Omuharabu) and saved me in Mbale, Maluku, House no. 49.

This is where God’s miracle came in. We had just parked in the Inter-Continental car-park, when I saw the Kazzoras, including Maama, entering their cars after they had had lunch at the hotel. I got out of our car and greeted them. Mr. Kazzora and his wife did not know me but Maama Janet and Maama Jennifer Kutesa, knew me from the Ntungamo- Kyamate days.

Without going into details, it is that accidental and miraculous re-connection that enabled me to have a family even when I was still in the risky life of exile and, the Resistance. Praised be the Lord.

It is that miraculous re-connection, that gave me a family of 4 great children and fifteen grandchildren and I am now threatening to have great grandchildren (Abaijukuriza).

Sitaane, 3 months ago, on the 21st of March, 2026, launched an attack on the life of Maama. However, sitaane miscalculated. The 21st of March is a good day for the Resistance. That is when we defeated the counter-attack of Idi Amin at Rugaando (12 miles from Mbarara) in 1979. God, using good doctors, saved Maama’s life and she is now recovering well.

Maama has done great things in the family, especially caring for the children during the 2nd phase of the Resistance between 1981 to 1986 when she was alone in exile and I was in the bush. She has been a great philanthropist with UWESO and she has contributed to the NRM politics in Ntungamo on top of her religious work.

I pray to God to get us to 100 years respectively so that we, among the other good things, see the birth of the East African Federation which is the Insurance of Africa against any future domination or marginalization.

Signed:

YOWERI K. MUSEVENI

OMUGURUSI- AMPA.