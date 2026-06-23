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Entebbe Old Terminal Ordeal: President Museveni Hosts Former Israeli Hostage 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today hosted Mr. Gilbert Weill, one of the survivors of the 1976 Entebbe Airport hijacking incident, together with his family and friends at State House, Entebbe, in a symbolic return to Uganda nearly 50 years after the historic ordeal.

Mr. Weill, now 78, was received by President Museveni on special invitation as part of a return visit by former hostages to the scene of the 1976 hijacking and rescue operation that captured global attention.

The visit also included a tour of the old airport terminal at Entebbe International Airport, where Mr. Weill and other hostages had been held during the hijacking. The delegation comprised Israeli and Belgian former hostages, reflecting renewed people-to-people ties and growing friendship between Uganda, Israel and Belgium.

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During the meeting, President Museveni welcomed Mr. Weill and his family and shared Uganda’s journey over the years, including the country’s liberation struggle and the efforts to rebuild the nation after years of instability.

Reflecting on the 1976 incident, President Museveni noted that although the hijacking was a tragic event, the rescue operation became a turning point in weakening the grip of former dictator Idi Amin, whose prestige and fear among the population were significantly shaken by the events that followed.

The President also spoke about Uganda’s transformation over the years, noting that the country had overcome a difficult past shaped by divisive politics of religion and tribalism. He reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to unity, stability and development, while highlighting the country’s vast economic potential in agriculture, minerals, fresh water resources and human capital.

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President Museveni further hailed the relationship between Uganda and Israel, and called for stronger economic partnerships between Uganda and Europe, particularly in value addition, processing and export-oriented investment.

“There is a lot of potential here,” the President noted, adding that Uganda offers significant opportunities for investment not only for European markets but also for the wider African continent.

Mr. Weill expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the special invitation, describing the return to Uganda after nearly five decades as emotional and deeply significant.

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“It is very exciting to come back after such a long time,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Uganda’s Ambassador to Belgium, H.E. Mirjam Blaak Sow, among other officials.

The visit marks another important moment in preserving the memory of one of the most dramatic episodes in Uganda’s aviation history, while also strengthening international friendship and mutual understanding between Uganda and the families of those affected by the 1976 Entebbe hijacking.

 


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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