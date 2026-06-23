Aga Khan Hospital visit ,equips Acorns learners with life skills

Year 10 students from Acorns International School Lubowa Campus recently visited Aga Khan Hospital as part of the school’s ongoing “30 Years, 30 Well-Being Initiatives, One Community” campaign, gaining valuable insights into academic wellbeing and personal development.

Held under the theme “The Whole Child Experience,” the visit sought to equip learners with practical skills to help them manage the demands of secondary school while maintaining their mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.

During the session, Dr Moris Wankiru, a Health Nurse Specialist and Educator at Aga Khan Hospital, guided students through topics such as stress management, healthy study habits, time management, emotional resilience and maintaining balance in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Students also explored the impact of social media on their lives and discussed practical ways of managing online influence responsibly and confidently. The interactive session encouraged learners to openly discuss academic and social pressures while identifying positive coping strategies that support both personal growth and academic success.

Dr Wankiru shared insights on navigating peer pressure, making responsible online choices and safeguarding mental wellbeing in an increasingly connected world. One of the highlights of the visit was a discussion on the causes of stress among teenagers and effective ways of managing academic pressure.

Learners actively participated in the discussions, asked questions and reflected on the importance of seeking support whenever they face challenges.

Speaking about the initiative, Head of School Ms Sehrish Ali said academic achievement should go hand in hand with learner wellbeing. She noted that nurturing confident, resilient, and emotionally healthy learners is a key component of the Acorns educational philosophy.

“Our goal is to develop well-rounded individuals who are equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with the life skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. Experiences such as these help students understand that wellbeing and academic success go hand in hand,” she said.

The visit forms part of Acorns Group of Schools’ wider 30 for 30 Campaign, which is marking the institution’s 30th anniversary through a series of initiatives focused on different dimensions of wellbeing.

As the campaign continues, Acorns remains committed to providing meaningful learning experiences that inspire learners to become resilient, responsible and lifelong learners.