ATWEMEREIREHO ALEX: The UGX 84.391 Trillion and the Monetisation Imperative: Is Uganda’s FY2026/27 Budget Financing Transformation or Merely Expanding Ambition?

Budgets are rarely about numbers alone. They are statements of national intent, reflections of political conviction, and blueprints for economic transformation. Long after budget speeches are delivered and parliamentary debates conclude, what remains is a simple question: what kind of country is this budget trying to build? Uganda’s FY2026/27 National Budget, valued at UGX 84.391 trillion, answers that question with unusual clarity. It seeks to build an economy that produces more, exports more, innovates more, commercialises more, and ultimately earns more.

The theme of the budget; “Full Monetisation of Uganda’s Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialisation, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation and Market Access” is not merely a policy slogan. It is an acknowledgement of Uganda’s most pressing economic challenge. For decades, Uganda has been productive without being sufficiently profitable. Farmers produce coffee, milk, maize and bananas, yet many remain poor. Young people establish businesses every day, yet most struggle to grow beyond subsistence. The country exports raw materials but imports finished products at far higher value. Monetisation therefore means ensuring that production translates into income, jobs, wealth and improved living standards. It means that every acre cultivated, every innovation developed, every tourist attracted and every mineral extracted generates meaningful economic value for ordinary citizens.

This budget arrives at a defining moment in Uganda’s economic history. The country stands on the verge of commercial oil production, continues to deepen regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is expanding industrial capacity and is investing more deliberately in science, technology and innovation. Few periods since independence have presented such a convergence of opportunities. Yet opportunities alone do not guarantee transformation; what matters is how they are utilised.

There is much to commend in this budget. Government has prioritised sectors that historically transformed nations from poverty to prosperity. South Korea rose from the devastation of war to become an industrial giant through manufacturing, exports and technology. Singapore transformed from a resource-poor island into a global financial and innovation hub. China lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty through industrialisation and export-led growth, while Vietnam has become one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies by successfully linking agriculture, manufacturing and global trade. Closer to home, Rwanda has demonstrated how strategic investments in technology, services and institutional efficiency can accelerate development.

Uganda’s focus on agro-industrialisation, mineral beneficiation, tourism, science, technology and innovation, and digital transformation reflects lessons drawn from these success stories. The allocation of approximately UGX 2.26 trillion to agro-industrialisation is particularly significant because agriculture remains the backbone of the economy, employing a majority of Ugandans and contributing substantially to exports. Yet low productivity, inadequate irrigation, post-harvest losses, limited processing and weak market linkages continue to constrain the sector. Investments in irrigation, mechanisation, agricultural research, extension services and value addition are therefore not merely expenditures; they are investments in structural transformation.

The anticipated commencement of commercial oil production further strengthens this opportunity. Government projects economic growth of approximately 10.2 percent, potentially making Uganda one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. However, oil by itself does not create prosperity. Nigeria, Angola and Equatorial Guinea demonstrate that resource wealth can generate revenue without delivering broad-based development. Norway, on the other hand, transformed petroleum resources into one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and among the highest living standards globally. The difference lies not in the resource itself but in governance, accountability, productivity and long-term planning.

Yet beyond these strengths lies a more uncomfortable reality. Of the UGX 84.391 trillion budget, a substantial share will be consumed by recurrent expenditures, including public sector salaries, pensions, administration, security and debt servicing. This inevitably reduces the amount available for productive investment. Uganda’s debt obligations continue to grow, reflecting years of borrowing to finance infrastructure and development projects. While many of these investments were necessary, debt repayment now competes with development priorities for limited resources.

Government also expects the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to collect approximately UGX 40 trillion in tax revenues, contributing to projected domestic revenues of about UGX 46 trillion. This is an ambitious target and reflects confidence in domestic resource mobilisation. However, revenue collection must be balanced against prevailing economic realities. Businesses continue to face high borrowing costs, limited access to affordable credit, rising operational expenses and a largely informal business environment. The average trader in Kikuubo, coffee farmer in Ntungamo, fish processor in Gulu or mechanic in Mbale does not primarily need more taxation. They need larger markets, cheaper financing, reliable electricity, better transport networks and stronger consumer demand.

This is why the greatest test of the budget will not be revenue collection but productivity enhancement. Economies do not become prosperous because governments collect more taxes; governments collect more taxes because economies become more productive and prosperous. The critical questions are therefore straightforward: Can farmers harvest more from the same acre? Can manufacturers produce more competitively? Can innovators commercialise their ideas faster? Can small businesses scale into larger enterprises? Can Ugandan products compete more effectively in regional and international markets?

The way forward is clear. Government must strengthen implementation, deepen the linkages between research and industry, support small and medium enterprises, expand local participation in oil and gas value chains, and aggressively promote exports. Public expenditure should increasingly be assessed based on measurable economic returns rather than expenditure levels alone. Roads must connect farmers to markets. Industrial parks must attract investors and manufacturers. Innovation hubs must produce commercially viable enterprises. Oil revenues must finance transformation rather than consumption.

Ultimately, history will not judge this budget by its UGX 84.391 trillion size. It will judge it by whether it creates jobs for Uganda’s rapidly growing youth population, raises household incomes, expands exports, strengthens industries, commercialises innovation and improves the quality of life of ordinary citizens. If implementation matches ambition, the FY2026/27 Budget could become a defining turning point in Uganda’s economic journey. If implementation falls short, it risks becoming another impressive fiscal document whose aspirations exceeded its outcomes. The vision is clear; the challenge now is execution. That is where the true test of monetisation begins.

The writer is a lawyer, researcher, governance analyst and an LLM Student in Natural Resources Law at Kampala International University.

alexatweme@gmail.com