President Museveni rallies support for Nabayiga in Kalangala Woman MP By-election, unveils development roadmap

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has today rallied residents of Kalangala District to support Ms. Idah Nabayiga, the NRM flag bearer for the Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament seat in the forthcoming by-election.

The Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament seat fell vacant following the death of the area legislator, Hon. Hellen Nakimuli, in April 2026.

The Electoral Commission subsequently organised the by-election process to fill the vacant seat.

During a grand campaign rally for the flag bearer at Kibanga Primary School play grounds, President Museveni urged voters to support NRM leadership, noting that previous communication gaps had slowed development efforts in the area.

“Whatever you have said, I have heard, but it seems there is a problem; you voted for the opposition. I have never talked to any opposition leader from here,” he said.

He added that although much has been done in the area with stronger coordination, service delivery would improve if the NRM leadership is voted in the area.

“We have been trying to help with the issues but have had no clear leadership here. Now that NRM is here and Jajja is here, let us organize ourselves and send Nabayiga to Parliament,” President Museveni said.

On the other hand , he unveiled a wide-ranging government plan to improve transport, electricity, education, health and production in the Ssese Islands.

President Museveni also noted that the government had progressively responded to long-standing challenges affecting island communities, especially transport infrastructure.

He said the government had already addressed key transport challenges, particularly the Masaka–Bukakata road and the ferry system serving the islands.

“I greet you all the people of Ssese Islands. I told you long ago that for a place like Kalangala, the issue of transport is very important. We worked on the Masaka–Bukakata road. After that, the remaining issue is these other roads which we shall work on and the ferry,” President Museveni said.

He noted that the current ferry system, including MV Kalangala, operating on the Nakiwogo–Bukakata route, still required improved scheduling and discipline.

“We have MV Kalangala from Nakiwogo to Bukakata. I will look into the issue of timing. These ferries should have time; they cannot move whenever they feel like. They should have a known schedule,” he said.

The President further announced plans to expand ferry services across the islands to improve connectivity and trade.

“We are going to add new ferries. One will come from Entebbe to Mwena. It will start from Kasenyi, Jana, Bubeke, Lwanabatya to Lulindi. That will be the third ferry,” he said.

“The second one we shall purchase will make the fourth ferry. It will go from Entebbe to Kyamuswa, passing through Nakiwogo, Kachanga, Luvu to Litoboka.”

He explained that after the expansion, ferry operations would be reorganised for efficiency.

“After increasing the number of ferries, the one at Nakiwogo will be transferred here. That is the plan we have for ferries,” he said.

President Museveni also noted that road improvements within the islands would follow as part of the broader transport plan.

“The other remaining issue will be the roads on the island, and we shall work on that,” he added.

Electricity, education and health:

On electricity, the President acknowledged gaps in coverage in several island areas.

“Kyamuswa, Bufumira and some areas still do not have electricity. Mazinga, Mugoye and others — I will sit down with your leaders and we shall work on that,” he said.

In education, President Museveni pledged government intervention in underserved areas.

“On education, the three parishes that do not have secondary schools will get them,” he said.

On health services, the President responded to calls for a district hospital.

“On health, you are demanding a district hospital. We shall work on it because the people of Ssese need a hospital, and even tourists need it. We are going to ensure we get it,” he said.

Four-Acre Model and wealth creation:

President Museveni also emphasized household income transformation through the Four-Acre Model, which promotes intensive farming on small landholdings.

The model recommends allocating land to coffee, fruits, food crops, pasture for dairy, and poultry or piggery, aimed at ensuring year-round household income and food security.

He encouraged residents to embrace palm oil growing, intensive agriculture, and fishing as key income-generating activities.

Reflecting on Uganda’s fisheries sector, President Museveni recalled earlier experiences dating back to his student days and the decline of fish factories before the National Resistance Movement came to power.

“On fishing, you first disturbed me. Coming from the cattle corridor, I did not have much knowledge about fish. However, when I was studying in Mbarara, I used to see vehicles transporting fish,” he said.

He further recounted a school visit in the 1950s and later observations about the collapse of fish processing infrastructure.

“We went to a factory at Lake George for a school trip in 1958. When we returned after the wars, I never saw fish factories again. When we came back in 1986, they had all closed and faded,” he said.

President Museveni said efforts to revive the sector began after investors showed interest in fisheries development.

“When I entered the State House, an Italian minister called Francesco said he had $22 million and asked what he could do. I told him to use $14 million to construct a fish factory in Masese. Everyone then started showing interest,” he said.

President Museveni also ordered a review of fisheries policies to address concerns of fishing communities.

He promised to convene a meeting of leaders from Kalangala District to further discuss fisheries reforms required to streamline and improve the involvement of the fishing communities.

On his part , Hon. Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Central Region (Buganda) and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation), welcomed the President and credited him for strengthening the party’s support in Kalangala.

“We welcome you here in Kalangala. The last time you came here, you led us well, and the people of Kalangala heard your message and supported you with votes,” he said.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to consolidating support in the district ahead of the upcoming political contest.

The NRM Deputy Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Rose Namayanja, thanked the President for his leadership and said the party had regained strong political ground in Kalangala.

“Thank you President for your wise leadership. We congratulate you on your victory in the presidential elections. The people of Kalangala received your message and supported the NRM,” she said.

She noted that government programmes, including the Parish Development Model (PDM), had helped improve household incomes, dismissing claims that the initiative would not work in island communities.

The Kalangala District LCV Chairperson, Agnes Lunkuse, expressed appreciation for the government support and highlighted key development gains.

She cited increased funding under the Parish Development Model, noting that Kalangala had received about Shs6 billion benefiting over 5,000 people, and over Shs1 billion under Emyooga reaching more than 10,000 beneficiaries.

“Thank you for empowering women. We welcome you to Kalangala and thank you for the support to our people,” she said.

Ms. Lunkuse also pointed to improvements in electricity connectivity through the marine cable to the national grid, improved water supply, and the completion of Mulabana Seed Secondary School, which is now operational.

However, she called for urgent upgrades in key services.

She appealed for the upgrading of Kalangala Health Centre IV into a hospital, citing the difficulty of transporting patients to Masaka across water.

She also called for a dedicated electricity line for the islands, rehabilitation of Kalangala Central Market, and improved ferry scheduling.

“We still need better timing for ferries, as was promised, and improved roads because Kalangala is a tourism district,” she said.

The rally was also attended by ; Hon. Judith Nabakooba, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Gen. Katumba Wamala, Minister of Public Service; Hajji Shafik Mwanje, CEC Member representing the Persons with Disabilities, among others.