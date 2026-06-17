RDC SECRETARIAT: Sr. Grace Akiror monitors UGX 3.2 bn Amuru Town Seed Secondary School facility

Sr.Dr.Mary Grace Akiror, the Deputy Head of the RDC’s Secretariat and Anti-Corruption Unit at the Office of the President who is on a country wide monitoring strides has inspected the ongoing construction works at the mega 3.2billion shillings Amuru Town Seed Secondary School.

The long-standing stalled facility in Kilak South Constituency in Amuru district has been characterised by poor workmanship and non-compliance with expected quality standards due to technicalities meted by various contractors.

Sr.Dr.Akiror noted that the project did not meet expected standards, pointing to issues that could compromise both safety and service delivery for learners and directed the contractors to immediately correct all underlying defects therein.

Both the Chief Administrative Officer John Bosco Opiyo and the RDC Amuru Commissioner Osborn Oceng Geoffrey noted that various engagements have been undertaken by thier respective offices to ensure contractors deliver quality work and promised that it will finally be delivered to the community.

The Chief Administrative Officer noted that the district is working with all relevant stakeholders to determine the next steps, including assessment of the works and the necessary corrective actions by Agwero Constuction Limited.

The Chairman LCV Hon.Odongkara Christopher, decried delays and stalled constructions due to recurring funding constraints and implementation hurdles and called for close monitoring of ongoing and future infrastructure projects to ensure value for money and timely completion.

Amuru is a district in Northern Uganda, named after its chief town, Amuru, where the district headquarters are located. The district headquarters are located about 60 km by road northwest of Gulu City. Amuru District was established in 2006 after being carved out of Gulu District. It is part of the Acholi sub-region in Northern Uganda, which comprises eight districts: Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Nwoya, Omoro, and Pader.