News

Kotido RDC  Ichogor Urges Karamoja Anti-Corruption Monitors to Tighten PDM Oversight

watchdog
watchdog
Participants

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kotido, Charles Ichogor, has called on the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) to intensify monitoring of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery.

Ichogor made the call on June 17 during a two-day training for Community Monitors held at La Maison Hotel in Kotido Town Council. He commended KACC for its commitment to promoting accountability and fighting corruption, noting that the coalition’s work complements government efforts to ensure that public resources reach the intended beneficiaries.

Baguma- Training.

The training brought together community monitors and representatives from Nakere Rural Women Activists (NARWOA) and the Multi Community-Based Development Initiative (MUCOBADI). Participants were equipped with skills to monitor public programs and report cases of misuse of public resources.

- Advertisement -

Speaking during the training, Jesca Ruth Ataa, Executive Director of NARWOA, urged monitors to document and report issues with credible evidence to support action and improve service delivery in Kotido District. John Baguma, Team Leader of MUCOBADI Karamoja, emphasized the need for monitors to identify and publicize community challenges to strengthen accountability and good governance.

Jessica-Facilitating.

Lawrence Lorot and Sophia Lomongin from KACC facilitated the training. Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Head of KACC, encouraged monitors to submit evidence-based reports, stressing that the project seeks to eliminate corruption and enhance service delivery across the Karamoja sub-region.

 

- Advertisement -

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article BABIRYE MILLY BABALANDA: How the New Budget Protects the Gains and Expands Opportunities for Us All

Editor's Pick

Community NewsCourtNewsPolitics

Gen. Muhoozi Indicates Erias Lukwago Case to Be Handled by Police Channels

KAMPALA — In the latest development regarding the detention of veteran human…

3 Min Read
CourtNationalNewsPolitics

BREAKING NEWS: Gen. Muhoozi Orders Release of Erias Lukwago, Cites Intervention by Wife Charlotte

KAMPALA — In a dramatic turn of events, the Chief of Defence…

5 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 847 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4425 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

BABIRYE MILLY BABALANDA: How the New Budget Protects the Gains and Expands Opportunities for Us All

Uganda's Financial Year 2026/27 National Budget, which was presented last…

LAKESIDE CRUSADE: Can Bukakata Seed School Survive Leadership Wrangles to Hit 1,000-Student Dream?

By Brian Mugenyi mugenyijj@gmail.com BUKAKATA, MASAKA…

PROFILE: Kiryowa Kiwanuka — The Quiet Power Behind Uganda’s Biggest Decisions

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — In…

JOSEPH OKEYA: Is New PLU SG Fadil The Signal Uganda Has Been Waiting For?

  The appointment of Hon. Twalla…

ANALYSIS: Lukwago’s Arrest Raises Fundamental Questions About Rule of Law, Separation of Powers and Uganda’s Political Future

KAMPALA, UGANDA — More than 12…