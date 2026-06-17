Kotido RDC  Ichogor Urges Karamoja Anti-Corruption Monitors to Tighten PDM Oversight

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kotido, Charles Ichogor, has called on the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) to intensify monitoring of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery.

Ichogor made the call on June 17 during a two-day training for Community Monitors held at La Maison Hotel in Kotido Town Council. He commended KACC for its commitment to promoting accountability and fighting corruption, noting that the coalition’s work complements government efforts to ensure that public resources reach the intended beneficiaries.

The training brought together community monitors and representatives from Nakere Rural Women Activists (NARWOA) and the Multi Community-Based Development Initiative (MUCOBADI). Participants were equipped with skills to monitor public programs and report cases of misuse of public resources.

Speaking during the training, Jesca Ruth Ataa, Executive Director of NARWOA, urged monitors to document and report issues with credible evidence to support action and improve service delivery in Kotido District. John Baguma, Team Leader of MUCOBADI Karamoja, emphasized the need for monitors to identify and publicize community challenges to strengthen accountability and good governance.

Lawrence Lorot and Sophia Lomongin from KACC facilitated the training. Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Head of KACC, encouraged monitors to submit evidence-based reports, stressing that the project seeks to eliminate corruption and enhance service delivery across the Karamoja sub-region.