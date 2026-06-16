Stanbic Bank and Prudential Uganda Expand Medi-Protect to Strengthen Access to Affordable Health Cover

KAMPALA: Stanbic Bank Uganda, in partnership with Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited, has launched an enhanced version of the Stanbic Medi-Protect health insurance solution.

The expanded offering introduces broader medical benefits, higher coverage limits, and a new affordable inpatient-only option aimed at expanding access to healthcare protection for Ugandans.

The upgrade comes at a time when health insurance penetration in Uganda remains low. Despite a population of over 48 million people, only about 500,000 Ugandans currently have medical insurance coverage, leaving many households exposed to significant out-of-pocket healthcare costs and financial shocks resulting from illness and hospitalization.

The enhanced Stanbic Medi-Protect has been designed to provide accessible, flexible, and affordable healthcare financing solutions through Stanbic Bank’s branch network, relationship managers, and digital banking channels.

Speaking at the launch, Israel Arinaitwe, Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the enhancements respond to growing demand for healthcare solutions that meet the diverse needs of Ugandan families, aligned to their purpose ‘Uganda is our home we drive her growth.’

“We continue to see increasing demand for affordable and relevant healthcare solutions. The enhanced Medi-Protect offering gives customers greater flexibility and choice by allowing them to select medical cover that aligns with their healthcare needs, family circumstances, and financial priorities,” he said.

Tetteh Ayitevie, Chief Executive Officer at Prudential Uganda, said: “A serious illness often affects more than a person’s health. It can disrupt income and put pressure on everyday commitments like school fees and household expenses. These latest enhancements give customers more ways to manage those pressures, whether they are starting with hospitalization cover or looking for broader protection.

“We want health cover to be easier to understand and within reach for more people. By offering more flexible options, we honor our commitment to helping Ugandans protect both their health and financial wellbeing and enabling them to feel more prepared when the unexpected happens.”

A key addition to the enhanced package is the introduction of an inpatient-only cover, designed to provide affordable protection against major hospitalization costs. Nagemi said the option creates a practical pathway for more Ugandans to access meaningful health insurance while retaining the flexibility to choose cover that suits their needs and budgets.

In addition to medical benefits, the enhanced Stanbic Medi-Protect includes school fees support for up to four children, maternity benefits, dental and optical care, critical illness support, life cover, and total permanent disability protection. These features are intended to provide customers with a comprehensive financial safety net during periods of health-related hardship.

Dogo Singh, Manager Bancassurance at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the upgraded product introduces significantly increased benefits, with coverage limits for individual plans more than doubling across selected categories. Customers can now access comprehensive in-patient and outpatient medical cover of up to UGX 200 million under the Platinum Plus package.

“Healthcare costs continue to rise, yet many families remain financially vulnerable because they lack adequate medical insurance. Through the enhanced Stanbic Medi-Protect solution, we are making quality health cover more accessible, affordable, and convenient by leveraging Stanbic’s extensive branch network, relationship managers, and digital channels,” he said.

Singh added that the solution is available under three categories: Individual Cover, Family Shared Cover, and Inpatient-Only Cover.

The Individual Cover option provides access to inpatient and outpatient treatment, maternity care, dental and optical services, critical illness protection, life cover, and disability benefits. Customers can choose between Silver Plus, Gold Plus, and Platinum Plus plans, with benefits ranging from UGX 30 million to UGX 200 million.

The Family Shared Cover option enables multiple family members to access healthcare benefits under a single policy. The package has no age restrictions on dependents and is designed to improve affordability for larger households. Customers can select different family configurations, with premiums becoming more cost-effective as family size increases.

To further expand insurance access, Stanbic and Prudential introduced the Inpatient-Only Cover, which starts at just UGX 350,000 annually. The package provides hospitalization benefits of up to UGX 100 million and includes life cover, critical illness protection, total permanent disability benefits, last expense support, and school fees assistance for children in the event of the policyholder’s death.

Stanbic Bank and Prudential believe the enhanced Medi-Protect solution will play an important role in increasing insurance penetration, improving financial resilience, and expanding access to quality healthcare across Uganda.