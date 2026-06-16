President Museveni calls for political integration to deal with future security threats 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni also Commander-in- Chief (C-i-C) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has today delivered a lecture of opportunity to army officers at the Senior Staff College-Kimaka, Jinja.

During the lecture, President Museveni criticised the past African leaders in the colonial era who just looked on when the continent was being taken over by colonialists and attributed part of Africa’s problems to their selfishness.

“The chiefs and kings were here glorifying themselves when their building was falling down. This strategic danger was known but neglected by kings and chiefs,” he said.

Gen. Museveni informed the officers that for the last 60 years, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has been reminding the citizens of the historical missions needed by Uganda, East Africa and Africa at large to develop and be at par with the western countries.

“The first historical mission is how to ensure prosperity of our people. We have told you that one of the factors to help you prosper is economic integration of the African market. We have been struggling with it so you the young people should continue with it instead of dancing pakachini and watching European football. If we don’t integrate we shall be in problems you people,” he said.

According to President Museveni, in order for East Africa or Africa at large to safeguard itself from future threats, it needs to politically integrate.

“Security is the second historical mission. How can we go to the moon? We must go to the moon and find the Americans there, find the Chinese, Russians and Indians, we tell them that this also belongs to us. If you’re not going to be just a boy scout movement and be able to defend Africa, we must be able to operate on land, air, navy and in space but can Uganda have a space program? Or can we go to ocean? No, we are cut off by the irrational colonial borders. That’s why the answer there is political integration. We have been talking about the East African Integration but if Presidents want to remain big fish in the small ponds, then that issue will not be addressed.”

President Museveni also noted that some African countries are facing land shortage due to the growing population. He said this challenge is majorly caused by underdevelopment where by majority of the population relies on manual labour and agriculture.

“Land is only crucial for agriculture but in money economy, many people are in manufacturing and services, a few are in agriculture.”

On the conflicts in the Middle East and global implication on East Africa, President Museveni said the conflicts have less impact because Africa as a continent has everything and it’s upon the Africans to put the resources into good use.

The issue of sectarianism of tribes and religion, President Museveni described the narrative as ideological bankruptcy.

“The politics of identity is politics of parasites.”

The President also underscored the critical role of Patriotism and Pan-Africanism in promoting markets for the country’s products.

On job creation, President Museveni informed the officers that Uganda has four sectors of the economy which are helping it’s citizens to create wealth and jobs which include commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.

The Commandant of the Senior Staff College-Kimaka, Brig Gen. Kabango Michael hailed President Museveni for his visionary and strategic leadership which has guided Uganda on the path of peace, stability and prosperity.

“Your presence today is a great inspiration to both the faculty and the students who are gathered here,” he said.

“The course before you sir, is intake 21-2025/2026 which commenced on 8th July 2025 and they are due to graduate on the 2nd July, 2026.”

The course comprises 52 students; 38 of these are Ugandans while the 14 are from other friendly countries including Burundi, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan and Tanzania.