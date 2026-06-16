RDC Secretariat’s Sr. Grace Akiror Rallies Nwoya Leaders to Improve Service Delivery

NWOYA – Sister Dr. Mary Grace Akiror, the Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat and Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President, has called on leaders and public servants in Nwoya District to strengthen accountability and enhance service delivery to ensure that government programs effectively benefit the local population.

Speaking during a meeting with district officials, Akiror cautioned against laxity and negligence in public service, emphasizing the need for timely and efficient delivery of services. She urged district leaders and technical staff to uphold professionalism, integrity, and transparency in the execution of their duties.

“Public servants must remain committed to serving wananchi and ensure that government resources are utilized for their intended purposes. Service delivery should be efficient, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the people,” she said.

The District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Richard Madete, reassured residents and government officials that the district administration remains committed to improving service delivery across all sectors. He noted that district staff are working tirelessly to address challenges affecting communities and to ensure that public services are delivered effectively.

“We are working round the clock to ensure effective service delivery. Our teams continue to address existing challenges and implement measures aimed at improving the welfare of our people,” Madete said.

Meanwhile, Nwoya District LCV Chairperson Patrick Okello Oryema appealed to public servants to embrace a renewed work ethic and dedication to duty. He urged staff to play an active role in transforming service delivery standards in the district, stressing that sustainable improvement requires collective responsibility and commitment.“We must all work together to transform the service delivery landscape in Nwoya. Every public servant has a role to play in ensuring that citizens receive quality services,” Oryema said.

Officials noted that the engagement forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen accountability, improve performance in public institutions, and ensure better outcomes for residents. The meeting also highlighted the importance of discipline, teamwork, and citizen-centered service delivery in advancing the district’s development agenda.

Residents and stakeholders expressed optimism that the renewed focus on accountability and performance will contribute to improved public services and accelerated socio-economic transformation in Nwoya District.