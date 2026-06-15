President Museveni opens Cabinet Induction Retreat at Kyankwanzi, Calls for Ideological Clarity and Socio-Economic Transformation 

Kyankwanzi District — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State to dedicate themselves to Uganda’s historic mission of socio-economic transformation, urging them to move the country from subsistence living to a modern, prosperous and industrialized economy.

The President made the remarks today while officially opening a 10-day Cabinet Induction Retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, attended by newly appointed ministers and senior government officials.

Describing Kyankwanzi as “a place of sacrifice,” President Museveni reminded leaders that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) was built on selflessness and service to the people.

“This is a place of sacrifice. The NRM is a party of sacrifice. People who let us down are people looking for their own things,” he said.

The President warned against ideological disorientation among leaders, saying public service should be guided by political education and a clear understanding of the purpose of leadership rather than personal ambition.

Quoting from the Church of Uganda prayer book, he observed that some leaders “leave undone what they ought to have done,” emphasizing that the retreat was intended to combat such tendencies.

“I have noticed a decline in political awareness among leaders. In order to help yourself, you must understand how to help your people,” President Museveni said.

The President drew a distinction between political education and propaganda, arguing that sustainable leadership requires knowledge and ideological grounding.

“Political education is knowledge and understanding, whereas propaganda is merely about exciting people,” he said.

President Museveni warned that since 1986, certain elements had attempted to infiltrate government institutions for personal gain, including businessmen seeking favors, careerists, criminals and individuals using public offices to enrich themselves and their families.

He stressed that such tendencies undermine national transformation and called on ministers to uphold integrity, discipline and patriotism in public service.

Reflecting on the evolution of human societies, President Museveni cited the works of German philosopher and economist Karl Marx, whom he described as one of history’s greatest analysts despite disagreeing with some of his conclusions.

“By 1848, Karl Marx had identified several social systems. I do not agree with some of his conclusions, but he was one of the best analysts,” he said.

The President outlined the progression of societies from primitive communalism, slave societies, feudalism, capitalism and socialism, arguing that leaders must understand how economies evolve in order to transform their countries.

He noted that Uganda’s challenge is completing the transition from pre-capitalist structures to a modern economy driven by production, value addition, industrialization and wealth creation.

President Museveni criticized the colonial economic model introduced by the British after 1894, saying it confined Uganda to the production and export of raw materials such as coffee, cotton, tea and copper.

“They were not interested in creating a modern society. By 1962, only nine percent of Uganda’s population was in the money economy,” he said.

He explained that at Independence, Uganda’s economy revolved around the “3Cs and 3Ts” — Coffee, Cotton and Copper; and Tobacco, Tea and Tourism — with most products exported in raw or semi-processed form.

The President cited recent concerns raised by Ugandans abroad regarding the export of semi-processed tea through regional markets, arguing that greater value addition would significantly increase incomes and create jobs.

He emphasized that processing, packaging and branding Ugandan products locally would enable the country to capture more value from its resources.

“The purpose of leadership is to transform society. We must move our people from subsistence production into the money economy and build a modern society,” President Museveni said.

He reiterated that the NRM’s central mission since its inception has been socio-economic transformation through participation in the money economy and education.

The President identified commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as the four strategic sectors that should drive Uganda’s transformation.

He challenged ministers to actively mobilize citizens household by household to embrace commercial production and wealth creation, saying leadership should be measured by tangible improvements in people’s livelihoods.

President Museveni highlighted the progress made in parts of Uganda’s cattle corridor, where communities have gradually transitioned from traditional pastoralism to commercial agriculture.

Recalling his efforts in the 1960s, he said convincing pastoral communities to adopt settled agriculture was difficult because nomadism had become part of their culture.

He nevertheless noted significant socio-economic transformation in the region, while cautioning against persistent challenges such as land fragmentation, low productivity, poor pasture management and inadequate irrigation.

The President urged communities to adopt modern farming methods and collective investment approaches, including shareholding arrangements instead of physically subdividing land.

“We cannot continue to have peasants in Uganda. Every family must move from subsistence living into the middle class or the skilled working class,” he emphasized.

President Museveni said the historical role of African leaders both during the independence struggle and in the post-independence era has always been socio-economic transformation.

“We must build a middle class in Africa. We must build a skilled working class in Africa,” he said.

“In this Kisanja, I do not want any excuses. The challenge is socio-economic transformation. Peasants must disappear from Uganda; they must become either middle class or skilled middle class,” he added.

The President further called for stronger coordination among ministries and agencies to support farmers through irrigation, mechanization, disease control, improved enterprise selection and market access.

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo said President Museveni’s landslide victory in the recent elections reflected the continued trust Ugandans have in his leadership.

She described the Kyankwanzi retreat as more than a retreat, but an opportunity for ministers to acquire knowledge and prepare for their new responsibilities.

H.E Alupo urged ministers to contribute toward the realization of Uganda’s ambitious development targets, including the aspiration to grow the economy to USD 500 billion, while pledging Cabinet’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“We shall confront corruption and deliver diligently,” she pledged.

The Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja thanked President Museveni for the confidence he had placed in them through their appointments and pledged commitment to delivering government programmes.

“Your Excellency, the theme of this retreat directly aligns with your call: no more sleep, no more corruption,” she said.

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja noted that attaining upper middle-income status would require deepening agro-industrialization, increasing participation in the money economy and investing in infrastructure such as roads, railways, schools and health facilities.

She pledged that the government would strengthen physical monitoring of projects to ensure effective implementation and service delivery.

Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, reminded ministers that their appointments reflected the President’s confidence in their capabilities and urged them to deliver tangible results.

She said the retreat, themed: “Leading Government with Integrity, Discipline and Results: Delivering Uganda to Upper Middle Income Status,” was intended to equip ministers with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective service.

“The President has sounded a wake-up call. You must all go to the field and work there. No more time for relaxing and rolling away your chairs,” she cautioned.

Ms. Nakyobe further urged leaders to lead by example in the fight against corruption, describing graft as a major obstacle to Uganda’s aspiration of attaining upper middle-income status.

The Cabinet Induction Retreat is expected to provide ministers with an opportunity to deepen their understanding of government priorities and align their work with Uganda’s development agenda for the 2026–2031 period.