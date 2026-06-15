High Court Sets June 17 Mention in Shs164bn Cooperatives Funds Case Involving MPs and Former PS

High Court Anti-Corruption Division Sets Mention Date for MPs and Former PS in Shs164bn Cooperatives Funds Scandal

KAMPALA — June 17, 2026

The High Court of Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Division has scheduled a mention hearing for June 17, 2026, in a high-profile corruption case involving Igara East Member of Parliament Hon. Michael Maranga Mawanda and five other accused persons.

According to a hearing notice issued by the Assistant Registrar of the Anti-Corruption Division, the matter (HCT-00-AC-SC-0006-2024, arising from HCT-00-AC-CO-0084-2024) will come up before Lady Justice Jane Okwo Kajuga at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the High Court in Nakasero, Kampala.

Accused Persons

The individuals listed in the case include:

Hon. Michael Maranga Mawanda (A1), MP for Igara East, Bushenyi District

Hon. Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (A2), MP for Elgon County

Hon. Paul Akamba (A3)

Julius Taitankoko Kirya (A4)

Leonard Kavundira (A5)

Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa (A6), former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is prosecuting the case. The notice cautions that failure to appear may result in the matter proceeding and being determined in the absence of the accused persons.

Background to the Case

The charges arise from allegations of the diversion and mismanagement of public funds intended for war loss compensation to cooperative societies.

Prosecution alleges that more than Shs164 billion in public funds meant for cooperatives was misappropriated. In some instances, specific sums—reportedly including about Shs1.05 billion—are alleged to have been diverted for purposes unrelated to their intended allocation.

Several of the accused were arrested and charged in 2024 and previously appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court, with some remanded at different stages of the proceedings at Luzira Prison.

The case has attracted significant public interest due to the involvement of sitting Members of Parliament and a former senior government official.

Next Steps

The June 17 mention marks the latest procedural step as the matter progresses within the judiciary’s Anti-Corruption Division at the High Court level.