Security Storm Erias Lukwago’s Home, Arrest Former Kampala Lord Mayor as Muhoozi Posts Viral Message

KAMPALA — June 15, 2026

Former Kampala Lord Mayor and prominent opposition lawyer Erias Lukwago was arrested on Monday morning at his residence in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division, by security operatives reportedly linked to the Special Forces Command (SFC).

Witnesses and journalists at the scene described a heavy security deployment, including drones circling the area. Operatives allegedly scaled the perimeter wall after Lukwago reportedly declined to open the gate. He was later bundled into unmarked vehicles and taken to an undisclosed location. Devices belonging to individuals inside the residence were also temporarily seized.

Lukwago, who serves as a senior lawyer and acting president of the opposition People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), was reportedly preparing to serve court documents and summons on Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The documents are said to relate to the case of detained opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, involving allegations of threats and unlawful arrest.

Shortly after reports of the arrest emerged, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I have captured a FOOL and taken him to the basement!” Although he did not name Lukwago directly, the post was widely interpreted by political observers, opposition supporters, and media outlets as referring to the former mayor.

No official police statement had been issued by press time to confirm the arrest or provide details of any charges. Some unverified reports suggest possible charges related to treason or misprision of treason.

Opposition figures and human rights advocates have condemned the operation, describing it as an abduction rather than a lawful arrest, citing the involvement of military personnel, lack of formal communication, and the forceful entry into a private residence. Calls for Lukwago’s immediate release and disclosure of his whereabouts have intensified across social media under hashtags such as #FreeEriasLukwago.

Supporters of government and security agencies have offered limited public comment, with some viewing the operation as part of ongoing accountability efforts.

The incident adds to growing concerns over the treatment of opposition politicians and lawyers amid heightened political tensions in the country.

Authorities have been urged to clarify Lukwago’s location, the legal basis for his detention, and any intended court proceedings. Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments.

This remains a developing story.