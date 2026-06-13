UCAA Board Reviews 15 Air Service Licence Applications as Government Accelerates Major Airport Projects

Uganda’s aviation sector marked another milestone on Friday, 12, 06 2026 as the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) convened the 53rd Air Services Licensing Committee (ASLC) meeting at Protea Hotel, Kampala, bringing together regulators, operators, applicants, and industry stakeholders for a day of review, reflection, and sector updates.

The meeting, chaired by Hon. Justice Dr. Steven B.K. Kavuma, examined 15 applications for Air Service Licences—five renewals and ten new requests—submitted in line with the Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations, 2001. All applications had been publicly advertised to ensure transparency and stakeholder participation.

Dr. Kavuma noted that the continued interest from operators reflects “strong confidence in Uganda’s aviation sector and its future prospects,” citing the current portfolio of 25 licensed operators offering scheduled and non‑scheduled passenger services, cargo operations, flight training, and aerial work. He also highlighted Uganda’s expanding international footprint, with 64 Air Services Agreements concluded and 20 international airlines now operating scheduled flights to and from Entebbe International Airport.

Representing management, Acting Director General Mrs. Olive Birungi Lumonya delivered a detailed sector performance update, reporting steady growth in passenger and cargo traffic. In April 2026, Entebbe International Airport handled 189,130 international passengers, split almost evenly between arrivals and departures. Cargo throughput reached 4,823 metric tonnes, boosted by the reopening of Middle Eastern airspace.

Mrs. Lumonya emphasized that Government’s ongoing investments in aviation infrastructure are reshaping the country’s connectivity landscape. She highlighted the official commissioning of Kidepo International Airport on 5 June 2026—a USD 72 million project funded by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The airport will feature a 3.6‑km runway, modern passenger and cargo terminals, and capacity for Code 4E aircraft, with provision for future expansion.

Updates were also provided on other priority aerodromes.

Kabalega International Airport is 98% complete, with Phase II works being fast‑tracked ahead of AFCON 2027.

Jinja Airport’s runway, taxiway, and apron upgrades have been completed.

Pakuba Airport’s terminal modernization stands at 97%.

Project preparation for Arua, Gulu, and Kasese Airports is complete, pending financing.

Kisoro and Pakuba remain at the preparation stage.

The Acting DG further announced the completion of revised Civil Aviation Regulations covering licensing, competition, and consumer protection. These will soon be published for stakeholder review. The updated framework aims to ensure that only competent, financially sound operators enter the market while strengthening passenger rights on issues such as delays, cancellations, refunds, and baggage handling.

Responding to concerns raised in the previous ASLC meeting, Mrs. Lumonya confirmed that UCAA has now established aviation fuel facilities in Gulu and Arua, with plans for further expansion based on traffic demand.

Both leaders reaffirmed UCAA’s commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, efficient, and competitive aviation environment. Dr. Kavuma encouraged operators to explore partnerships such as codeshare and interline agreements to enhance connectivity and operational efficiency.

The meeting concluded with appreciation to stakeholders for their continued engagement and contributions to Uganda’s aviation growth trajectory.