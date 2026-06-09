37TH HEROES’ DAY COMMEMORATION: Minister Babalanda Pays Tribute to Bush War Heroes For Liberating Uganda

Marking Uganda’s 37th Heroes’ Anniversary at State Lodge Nakasero today, the Minister In-charge of the Presidency and Member of Parliament for the Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, honoured men and women whose courage, sacrifice, and selflessness have shaped the Uganda we proudly call home.

She noted that Heroes’ Day reminds us that our nation’s progress was never handed to us on a silver platter; it was earned through sacrifice.

“We pay special tribute to the heroes of the NRM liberation struggle who, under the visionary leadership of Gen. Rtd. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni rescued Uganda from political turmoil, economic collapse, and insecurity. Through their dedication and His Excellency’s steadfast leadership, Uganda has risen from the challenges of 1986 into a nation of peace, stability, and opportunity.

From a modest colonial economy, Uganda today boasts a thriving and expanding economy that is recognised among the fastest-growing in the world.”

The minister puts it on record that the education sector has expanded significantly through the UPE and USE programmes, providing millions of Ugandans with access to education. Likewise, investments in the health sector have increased the number of healthcare facilities, improved life expectancy, and enhanced the quality of life of our people.

“The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have evolved from a liberation force into a professional army that not only safeguards our sovereignty but also contributes to peace and stability across the region and the continent.

As we celebrate these achievements, we also honour contemporary heroes whose acts of courage continue to inspire us. Special recognition goes to our Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, whose contributions in Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and elsewhere have helped keep Uganda secure while upholding the professionalism and discipline of our gallant armed forces,” she said.

“As the country confronts the Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak, we remember Dr Matthew Lukwiya, who sacrificed his life while fighting Uganda’s first Ebola outbreak. Though he lost his life, his legacy continues to guide our public health responses and has greatly contributed to Uganda’s ability to contain and manage such epidemics. On this front, allow me to appreciate His Excellency the President for his leadership in combating epidemics, including Ebola and COVID-19—efforts that earned him international recognition in Toronto, Canada. We thank God for blessing our nation with a leader whose wisdom, patriotism, and decisive leadership have protected countless lives during some of the most challenging public health crises of our time,” she said.

Minister Babalanda also noted that as Ugandans celebrate Heroes Day today, it is vital to pay tribute to our civilian heroes, the likes of Philly Bongole Lutaaya and Yvonne Namaganda.

“Their courage in fighting HIV/AIDS stigma and saving lives during the Buddo School tragedy reminds us that heroism is not confined to the battlefield; it is equally demonstrated through service to humanity,” she says

The minister reiterates that the achievements we celebrate today — peace, security, economic growth, and expanded social services — once seemed beyond reach. Yet through sacrifice, determination, and visionary leadership, Uganda has continued to overcome challenges and advance steadily towards prosperity.

“This year’s theme, ‘Protecting the Gains as We Make a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status’, challenges every Ugandan to become a hero in their own sphere of responsibility. With the continued implementation of the Parish Development Model, growing exports, tourism, industrialisation, and the anticipated benefits of the oil and gas sector, Uganda remains firmly on course towards achieving upper-middle-income status. Realising this vision will require the commitment, discipline, and active participation of every citizen,” she said.

She emphasised that Ugandans are fortunate that the chief hero and champion of wealth creation, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has consistently led the way through numerous wealth-creation initiatives since 1986. From the early promotion of commercial agriculture to more recent programmes such as Emyooga, the PDM, and the Presidential Industrial Hubs, the president has continuously encouraged Ugandans to move from subsistence to the money economy. Today, those who embraced this message are reaping the benefits.

“This progress is reflected in the declining levels of poverty and the many success stories showcased during the recent PDM assessment tours across the country. The responsibility now rests upon all of us to emulate the spirit of our heroes by placing national interest above personal gain. Let us choose service over self-interest, integrity over corruption, productivity over negativity, and patriotism over complacency. We must reject corruption, waste, and dependency while embracing wealth creation, accountability, innovation, and hard work,” she said.

“As I wish all Ugandans a meaningful Heroes Day, I challenge each one of us to become the hero our country needs today. Together, let us protect the gains we have made and work tirelessly to secure an even brighter future for generations to come.”

“For God and my country,” she said.