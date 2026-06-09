37TH HEROES’ DAY COMMEMORATION: President Museveni tasks Veteran Leaders to Account for Shs231 Billion Meant to Support Bush War Heroes 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed bush war heroes for liberating Uganda through the 1981-1986 liberation struggle in the Luweero Triangle.

“Therefore, I want to thank the civilian and armed veterans who joined us to achieve this; to defeat an army of the government which had all the weapons. I thank them so much, even those who are not here, I want their families to be saluted,” he said.

The President made the remarks today during the 37th Heroes’ Day celebrations held at State Lodge, Nakasero. This year’s celebrations had limited physical attendance of less than 25 guests due to the ebola restrictions.

President Museveni also revealed that they decided to start a liberation struggle in 1981 in order to create a new and stable Uganda which was at that time characterised by poor governance, insecurity, a collapsed democracy and economy.

“The democracy, security and economy of Uganda had collapsed because of the mistakes of past leaders. Governance had collapsed so really the choice was survival or continue bleeding like it has happened in some of other countries. Here we said no, this has to be stopped. Well wishes joined us and we were able to create that capacity,” he said.

“As someone who has been following, I think we have done well. That’s why the economy has expanded.”

President Museveni also summoned veterans leaders for an audit into the Shs231 billion funds periodically disbursed to support veterans wealth creation initiatives across the country.

The directive is premised on the 2009 meeting between the President and leaders of Veterans Association during which they resolved to pay Shs5 million (akasiimo) to each veteran leader in the liberation war including their wives and Shs1.5 million to the then support cadres.

“We are going to have a meeting to find out what happened to that money,” he said.

He further advised the veterans to make favourable reforms in the management of their SACCOs so that it makes it easy for the government to support them in groups.

On the other hand, President Museveni announced plans to establish seedling breeding facilities at Presidential farms to supply seedlings to veterans for wealth creation purposes.

“I will now use Kawumu, Gomba, Ngoma to supply seedlings to veterans and their children.”

President Museveni also used the event to reiterate his wealth creation message to Ugandans.

“In my way of things; I don’t want to neighbour poor people everywhere I be; because I’m a Christian and I want to go to Heaven. I don’t want the angels to lock me out; like the rich man who had wealth on earth and on ascending; was sent to hell. Everywhere I be; I try to uplift the livelihood of those around me,” he said.

Furthermore. President Museveni confirmed that the government will purchase 60 acres of land at Migadde along Kampala – Bombo road to establish the liberation war museum.

On the issue of veterans’ treatment, the President directed his Principal Private secretary to fasttrack treatment arrangements for veterans at Entebbe Grade B Hospital in order to avoid squandering money in private hospitals.

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo thanked the President for consistently maintaining and mainstreaming the programs of Uganda’s national heroes in both planning and budgeting.

“And I thank the implementing MDAs for executing their roles and responsibilities and keeping in contact with our national heroes, specifically the veterans association of Luweero and many others in other parts of the country. I thank the implementing Ministers for doing a very good job,” she said.

H.E Alupo further paid tribute to the national heroes across the country especially those of FRONASA and the NRA/M whom the President led to usher Uganda into unprecedented peace and security which is enabling Ugandans to participate in the production and productivity that’s strengthening the economy.

“It is due to their sacrifices that we are now enjoying those benefits,” she noted.

The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, revealed that Heroes’ Day reminds Ugandans that their country’s progress was never handed to them on a silver platter; it was earned through sacrifice.

The Minister of State for Luweero Triangle Affairs, Hon. Alice Kaboyo commended the courageous veterans who sacrificed themselves to shape the history of Uganda.

“Your Excellency on behalf of the gallant veterans, allow me to congratulate you upon your re-election and the trust bestowed upon you by the people of Uganda. I thank the people of Uganda for once again reaffirming their confidence in your visionary leadership and commitment to the transformation and prosperity of our nation,” she said.

She also revealed that Uganda has made great strides in socio-economic transformation and human development, and this has been achieved due to the peace and security brought about by the NRM government.

“We appreciate you, Your Excellency, for the sacrifice and that of other gallant sons and daughters of Uganda, some of whom paid with the ultimate price of blood to restore the political, social and economic sanity in a country once haunted by bad leadership.”

The representative of the Chairman of Luweero War Veteran Association, Mr. Kigundu Kabandwa thanked President Museveni with other bush war heroes for liberating Uganda and for transforming the National Resistance Army/ Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) into a national army.

He also commended the President for his steady and visionary leadership that has enabled the NRM to rule Uganda for the last 40 years.

The event was also attended by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, the Chief Justice, His Lordship, Flavian Zeija, among other dignitaries.