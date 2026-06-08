Babalanda Promises Better Government Service Delivery as She Begins Second Term

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

ENTEBBE, Uganda – June 8, 2026: Mrs Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Woman Member of Parliament for Budiope West, has officially been sworn in for a second term as Minister in Charge of the Presidency, reaffirming President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s confidence in her leadership.

Babalanda took the Oath of Allegiance and the Ministerial Oath during a swearing-in ceremony held at State House Entebbe on Monday, where President Museveni presided over the inauguration of members of the new Cabinet for the 2026–2031 term.

Her reappointment makes her one of the ministers who have retained their portfolios in the latest Cabinet, signaling continuity in the management of the Presidency and the implementation of key government priorities.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath, Babalanda expressed gratitude to President Museveni for entrusting her with the responsibility to continue serving in the influential docket.

She pledged to uphold the Constitution of Uganda, serve the people with integrity, and work tirelessly to implement the National Resistance Movement (NRM) manifesto during her second term.

Key Priorities

The minister outlined several priority areas that will guide her work over the next five years, including:

Enhancing efficient and effective public service delivery;

Mobilising more households to participate in the money economy;

Strengthening the implementation of government programmes; and

Maintaining zero tolerance for corruption in public service.

Babalanda said her ministry will continue working closely with Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs), and other government agencies to ensure effective monitoring of government programmes and improved service delivery across the country.

Continuity in Government

Her retention is viewed as a vote of confidence in her stewardship of the Ministry in Charge of the Presidency, which plays a central role in coordinating government monitoring, supervising RDCs and RCCs, and ensuring accountability in public service delivery.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior government officials, newly appointed and returning ministers, as well as invited guests, who later gathered for an official group photograph at State House.

The new Cabinet assumes office at a time when government is intensifying efforts to implement socio-economic transformation programmes aimed at increasing household incomes, creating jobs, fighting corruption, and accelerating Uganda’s journey towards middle-income status.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor the performance of the new Cabinet and provide comprehensive coverage of government programmes, policy implementation, and accountability initiatives across the country.