Milly Babalanda, reappointed minister in charge of the presidency, expresses gratitude to President Museveni for the Trust

Babirye Milly Babalanda, Member of Parliament for Budiope West Constituency, reappointed as minister for the presidency, has expressed great thanks to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the trust placed in her to serve in the same office for more than 1 term, which has never been the case for the previous ministers.

H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni reshuffled his Cabinet and appointed new ministers to serve within the term of 2026-2031.

In history, Minister Milly Babalanda appears to be the first minister to serve in the Ministry of Presidency for more than one term.

Posting on her official X account, the minister expressed gratitude to President Museveni and promised to renew her call on duty to serve the people of Uganda with integrity, diligence, and commitment to the NRM Manifesto and the country’s development agenda.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured by the trust and confidence you have placed in me through my re-appointment as Minister for the Presidency in the cabinet for the term 2026–2031,” she said.

She praised the leadership and vision of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for Uganda, which is based on the four core principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“Your leadership and vision for Uganda continue to inspire service anchored in patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy.

I receive this appointment not as a personal achievement but as a renewed call to duty to serve the people of Uganda with integrity, diligence, and commitment to the NRM Manifesto and the country’s development agenda,” she said.

Hon. Babalanda also pledged to execute her duties with royalty and accountability.

“I pledge to execute my responsibilities with loyalty, accountability, and focus on delivering tangible results under the guidance of your administration. It is my commitment to uphold the values of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), strengthen coordination within the Presidency, and support the realisation of Uganda’s Vision 2040.”

“I thank Your Excellency for this opportunity to continue serving our nation. May the Almighty God grant you wisdom, strength, and good health as you steer Uganda to greater heights,” she said.

“Psalm 107:42: God acts justly and restores order; righteous people recognise it and rejoice, while the evil souls are silenced.”