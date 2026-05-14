Minister Babalanda Duly Sworn-In as MP for Budiope West, Congratulates President Museveni

Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Minister for the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Budiope Constituency, who took the oath of allegiance yesterday, congratulated H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon being sworn in for another term in office following the inauguration ceremony held at Kololo Independence Grounds on May 12th.

Speaking to the gathering at a Thanksgiving event at her home after taking the Oath of Allegiance as Member of Parliament for Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babalanda described President Museveni’s new term in office as a reaffirmation of the Ugandan people’s trust in President Museveni’s leadership and vision for the country.

“President Museveni’s continued stewardship is a testament to the stability, peace, and progress that Ugandans have witnessed over the years,” she said.

“Budiope Constituency stands ready to work with your government to deliver on the NRM Manifesto, fight corruption, fight poverty and drive our country to upper middle-income status.”

Hon. Babalanda expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the power he entrusted in her to serve in the cabinet- ex officio.

“I am so grateful that among the millions of Ugandans, I am among the few he selected to work with on his cabinet.”

She further extended appreciation to First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon Janet Kataha Museveni, for her dedication to service, particularly in education, family values, and community welfare. “Your commitment to nurturing Uganda’s human capital remains an inspiration to leaders and citizens alike,” she added.

Hon. Babalanda also commended the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his role in ensuring national security and for the discipline and professionalism displayed by the UPDF during the national event. “The UPDF under Gen. Muhoozi’s command continues to be a pillar of stability that allows development to take root across Uganda,” she noted.

Minister Babalanda hailed the people of Budiope West for standing with her amidst the many challenges that surfaced aiming to foil her victory, including ferrying in goons to interfere with the electoral process.

She pledged to prioritise service delivery, youth empowerment, education, fighting early marriage in Budiope West and infrastructure development for the people of Budiope as she takes up her mandate in Parliament.

“I want to assure the people of Budiope West that there will be no regrets at any level. I am ready to serve you. As Mzee said, we are in Kisanja – no sleep, no corruption.”

Hon. Judith Nabakoba, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, expressed gratitude to the people of Budiope West for entrusting power with the right person, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“You have gold in your hands, but you don’t know; therefore, you should protect her at all levels because she carries you in her heart. All the time, she is lobbying and advocating for you.”

Minister Nabakoba hailed Minister Babalanda for the good working relationship with other ministries.

“The Ministry of Lands, Housing and urban development works in conjunction with other ministries but I have never been at a conflict with the her office,” She said

Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, MP for Kampala Central and minister in charge of Kampala Metropolitan, expressed gratitude to the people of Budiope West Constituency and congratulated Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda upon the successful swearing-in.

PS, Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande praised Hon. Milly Babalanda for having a good heart and having a good, cordial working relationship in the President’s office in the past five years without any office conflict. We want to thank the good religious nurturing given to her; we are so grateful to serve with you.

“We pray that President Museveni retain you in the office of the president as our minister,” he said.

Hajji Kakande expressed his gratitude to the people of Budiope West Constituency for the power entrusted in her to represent them in the 12th Parliament.

On behalf of the RDCs, Dean of RDCs and RDC of Wakiso, Justine Mbabazi congratulated the minister for the presidency and now the member of parliament for Budiope West Constituency and commended the people of Budiope West for making the right choice of electing a good leader.

She hailed the PS, office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, for having a good, working, cordial relationship which has enabled the proper service delivery in the office of the President.

On behalf of the Seventh Day Church, Bishop Alisengawa Jerimaya, the Director of SDA East Buganda Field, who led the thanksgiving service, commended the people of Budiope West Constituency for electing a true leader, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, and appealed to the President to retain her as a Cabinet minister in the new government formation.

Hailed as Hon. Babalanda for being prayerful in every situation. Prayed for the good leadership of the country, peace and stability and development.

Mr Najib of Babu Motors, who represented the President of the Pakistan Community in Uganda, hailed Hon. Minister Babalanda for the good service and urged the youths to participate in small-scale industries to promote development in the country.

The Thanksgiving was attended by Lady Justice Jackline Mwonda, several leaders, RDCS, religious leaders, among others.