Centenary Bank, Nsambya Babies Home launch 4th Edition of Charity Walk to Support Vulnerable Children 

KAMPALA-May,2026: Centenary Bank, the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda, together with the Child Welfare and Adoption Society have launched the fourth edition of the Nsambya Babies Home Charity Walk due to take place on 25th July,2026.

The Charity Walk seeks to raise funds to support the welfare of the children under the home’s care in terms of medical care, nutrition, rehabilitation, family tracing, reunification, foster care placement, adoption services, and follow up support to thousands of vulnerable children rescued from heartbreaking circumstances.

A report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) 2024 report indicates that there are approximately 3 million orphans in Uganda, representing 13% of the country’s child population, with many lacking basic needs for decent living. This draws light to institutions like the Nsambya Baies Home, which create a positive impact on children such as these.

For 57 years, Nsambya Babies Home has cared for more than 10,000 children many of whom were abandoned shortly after birth, picked from the streets, hospitals, pit latrines, toilets and other unsafe places. Others were left at police stations, churches and public places with no known relatives or support systems.

Despite these painful beginnings, many children raised through the support of Nsambya Babies Home have grown into responsible and productive citizens including teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers among others, who now contribute positively to society and support other vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the launch, Fabian Kasi, Managing Director of Centenary Bank, emphasized the urgent need for institutional support to address the challenges faced by abandoned children and ensure their survival, development and future opportunities.

Kasi noted that Centenary Bank believes that banking goes beyond financial services to transforming lives, strengthening communities and creating opportunities for those who need them most and the bank has allocated 1.5% of its previous year’s profits towards Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives targeting key sectors such as education, health, environmental stewardship and community development.

“For this year’s Walk, Centenary Bank is contributing UGX 20 million to support this noble cause. We encourage other corporate organisations, development partners and individuals to join us, support this cause, participate in the walk and contribute resources to ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow in a safe and nurturing environment,” said Kasi.

In his remarks, Rev. Msgr. Rogers Kabuye Mukasa, the Vicar General of Kampala Diocese noted that seeing parents abandon their children is one of the hardest and painful realities to face, as for the child, abandonment is not just physical; it can mean loss of identity, love, and security at the very beginning of life. For society, it is a reminder that something is broken, families under pressure, lack of support and sometimes a loss of responsibility towards the most vulnerable.

“In places like Nsambya Babies Home, we see a compassionate response that helps bridge that gap. They take in abandoned and vulnerable infants, offering them what they were denied, which is care, protection and a chance to grow in a loving environment,” he said.

He added that out of 396 children cared for in three years, 290 children have been re-integrated into the community a testimony to what can be achieved when we come together. Furthermore, medical care has significantly improved since these fundraising efforts began.

“But despite these efforts, the needs remain great and that is why we once again appeal to you to join this genuine cause,” Msgr. Kabuye said.

The Charity Walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th July 2026, starting from Kampala Railway Grounds and ending at Nsambya Babies Home.

The walking Kits go for UGX 30,000 for a Polo T-shirt, UGX 20,000 for a Round-neck T-shirt, and UGX 10,000 for a cap. These are available at Nsambya Babies Home, Kankobe Children’s Home, Radio Maria, Bbuto Parish, Bweyogerere Parish, Bugonga Parish (Entebbe), Cabana Sisters Pharmacy (Kawuku), Nsambya Parish, Lubaga Washing Bay, Child Welfare Guest House (Kamwokya), SWICO – Sure House, PAX Insurance, Christ the King Book Shop and Centenary Bank Branches.