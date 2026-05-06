President Museveni’s Photographer Abu Mwesigwa Unveils Special Moments with Mzee Book

Kampala – Abu Mwesigwa, the official Senior Photographer to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is set to launch his highly anticipated photobook Moments with Mzee this Friday, May 8, 2026, at Serena Hotel Kampala.

The book captures a decade of rare, intimate, and defining images of President Museveni, offering both public and private glimpses into the life of Uganda’s long-serving leader. It includes powerful visuals from global summits, high-level engagements, and unguarded behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped the visual narrative of the Presidency. President Museveni himself has endorsed the project with a foreword.

Mwesigwa, a professional photographer born in Kajjansi, Wakiso District in 1989, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Art with a major in Advanced Photography from the Margaret Trowell School of Industrial and Fine Arts. As State House’s senior photographer, he has documented key historical events and the President’s daily engagements with dedication and creativity.

A humorous anecdote shared by State House online editor Nelson Bwire Kapo highlights the challenges and resilience of Uganda’s presidential photography team. During a foreign leaders’ summit, Mwesigwa found himself competing with elite international press, including a Japanese photographer armed with ultra-high-speed cameras capable of rapid-fire bursts. Amid the chaos—and with President Museveni having removed his signature hat—Mwesigwa still managed to capture the defining moment, a testament to his skill under pressure.

The launch event promises an inspiring evening for photography enthusiasts, historians, political observers, and the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase copies, with some signed editions expected. Organizers have indicated that select copies will also be made available online after the launch.

The photobook is described as premium in quality, featuring high-end production values that reflect the significance of its content. It goes beyond standard official photography to tell untold stories through the lens of a dedicated insider.

For more details on the launch or to secure an invitation, interested parties can follow updates from Abu Mwesigwa or State House Uganda channels. The event is scheduled for 6:00 PM at Serena Hotel Kampala.