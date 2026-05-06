EDRINE BENESA: The Dawn of a New Covenant! Every Manifesto Promise Ahead of Museveni’s Inauguration

EDRINE BENESA: The Dawn of a New Covenant! Every Manifesto Promise Ahead of Museveni’s Inauguratio

The air is thick with anticipation as President Museveni prepares to take the oath once more, the Constitution raised like a sacred text, the nation watching with bated breath. This is not merely a ceremony—it is a covenant renewed, a promise sealed between leader and people. The NRM manifesto, unveiled with the cadence of conviction, now stands as the guiding star of the new term. It is a tapestry of pledges woven with threads of hope, ambition, and resolve, and every Ugandan is a stakeholder in its unfolding drama.

At the heart of this covenant lies the battle against poverty. Museveni has long thundered that poverty is the enemy of dignity, and the manifesto’s centerpiece—the Parish Development Model—seeks to strike poverty at its roots. Imagine every household transformed into a production unit, every family a small enterprise. The farmer in Masaka, once shackled by subsistence, now envisions surplus harvests sold to markets; the youth in Kampala, restless and ambitious, sees skilling programs and start-up capital as ladders to climb out of unemployment. This is not charity—it is empowerment, a deliberate march from survival to prosperity.

But wealth creation cannot stand alone. The manifesto promises industrialization, a clarion call to harness Uganda’s raw materials and transform them into finished products. Coffee roasted and packaged on Ugandan soil, iron ore smelted into steel in Kabale, cotton spun into textiles in Jinja—each industry a crucible of jobs, each factory a beacon of value addition. For the swelling youth population, this is not rhetoric but livelihood. The promise is clear: Uganda will not remain a supplier of raw materials to the world but will rise as a manufacturer, a nation of producers rather than perpetual exporters of unprocessed wealth.

Infrastructure, the veins through which development flows, is pledged renewed vigor. Roads stretching like arteries across the land, electricity lighting up villages once cloaked in darkness, ICT connectivity bridging Uganda to the digital age. For the trader in Gulu, smoother roads mean reduced costs; for the student in Mbale, rural electrification means study hours extended into the night; for the entrepreneur in Wakiso, digital connectivity means global markets at their fingertips. Infrastructure is not just cement and wires—it is opportunity, mobility, and the promise of inclusion.

Education and health, the twin pillars of human capital, are given prominence. Universal Primary and Secondary Education will be reinforced, but with emphasis on quality—teachers motivated, classrooms dignified. In health, regional hospitals will rise, maternal care will be strengthened, disease prevention fortified. For the Ugandan child, this means a classroom that nurtures dreams; for the mother, it means safe delivery; for the patient, it means modern treatment. These are not abstract pledges—they are promises of dignity, of a nation that cares for its people.

Agriculture, the heartbeat of Uganda, is promised modernization. Mechanization, irrigation, improved seedlings—tools to lift the farmer from vulnerability to resilience. For the farmer in Lira, this means higher yields and protection against climate change; for the nation, it means food security and reduced imports. Agriculture is not merely an economic sector—it is identity, heritage, and sustenance. The manifesto pledges to elevate it into a driver of prosperity, a source of pride.

Governance and stability are reaffirmed. The manifesto pledges continued investment in security forces, reforms to strengthen accountability, and a relentless war against corruption. For the ordinary Ugandan, this means safety in their community and assurance that public funds will serve their intended purpose. Museveni’s stern warnings against corruption echo like a drumbeat, a vow to cleanse the system. Stability is not just about guns and uniforms—it is about trust, about a government that serves rather than siphons.

Beyond borders, the manifesto promises deeper regional integration. The East African Community is envisioned not as a distant bureaucracy but as a marketplace for Ugandan goods, a horizon of opportunity for Ugandan youth. Integration means jobs, trade, and shared prosperity. It is the widening of Uganda’s economic lungs, breathing in opportunities across borders.

And then, the environment—the inheritance of generations yet unborn. The manifesto pledges afforestation, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture. For the fisherman on Lake Victoria, this means sustainable waters; for the pastoralist in Karamoja, resilience against drought. The environment is not a footnote—it is the stage upon which all other promises play out. To protect it is to safeguard the future.

Thus, the NRM manifesto is not a mere list of pledges—it is a symphony of promises, each note resonating with the life of a Ugandan. Wealth creation, industrialization, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, governance, integration, environment—each sector touched, each citizen included. The impact is universal: from the farmer to the trader, the student to the entrepreneur, the mother to the soldier. Yet promises are only as strong as their fulfillment. As Museveni raises his hand to swear the oath, Ugandans must raise their voices to demand accountability. The manifesto is a mirror of hope; the new term must be its realization.

This is the moment of expectation, the dawn of a new covenant. The oath is not just words—it is a binding promise. And as the drums beat, the flags wave, and the nation watches, Ugandans must remember: the manifesto is theirs, the promises are theirs, the future is theirs. The leader has pledged; the people must ensure. The oath is taken, but the journey begins.

The writer is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Nakawa Division.