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Raid on Bank of Uganda Exposes Deep Security Gaps at Nation’s Financial Nerve Centre

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Fire brigade vehicles parked at the Western wing of the Central bank in Kampala after it gut on fire at around 1:30 in the afternoon. According to the Manager of Communication Christine Alupo at the bank, the cause of the fire is un identified but investigations are going on. She adds that also unspecified amount of property was destroyed. All the employees had to move out of the building as fire was being put off. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA.

Thugs Breach Uganda’s Central Bank: Security Lapses Exposed at Bank of Uganda

Contents
A Carefully Executed BreachStolen Equipment, Bigger QuestionsPolice Dragnet and ArrestsBoU Breaks SilenceWatchdog Insight: Not Just a Break-InA Pattern Ugandans RecogniseThe Road Ahead

Kampala – Uganda’s most sensitive financial institution, the Bank of Uganda, is under intense scrutiny following a brazen overnight break-in that has exposed serious cracks in its security architecture.

Unknown assailants raided the central bank headquarters along Kampala Road near City Square on the night of Sunday into Monday, May 4, 2026, making off with seven laptops, a CCTV server, and an internet router in an operation that investigators say bore signs of insider knowledge.

A Carefully Executed Breach

Preliminary findings indicate the attackers accessed the premises through a gate opposite City Square before slipping into the commercial offices section of the building. There, they reportedly spent close to three hours undetected.

Investigators suspect the use of duplicated keys, with no visible signs of forced entry on main access points—raising the likelihood of collusion from within.

The attackers are believed to have deliberately disabled internet connectivity, delaying detection, before vandalising CCTV cameras and office doors in an apparent attempt to locate strong room keys. Despite the damage, they failed to access any cash reserves.

Security footage reportedly captured about five individuals executing the operation.

Stolen Equipment, Bigger Questions

While no money was stolen, the theft of laptops and surveillance infrastructure—estimated at around Shs50 million—has triggered deeper concern.

The removal of a CCTV server and router temporarily crippled monitoring systems at the facility, raising fears about both physical and data security.

The breach was only discovered during a routine morning shift change, when incoming guards noticed irregularities. Reports suggest two counter-terrorism police officers assigned to the night shift may have abandoned their posts—an allegation now central to ongoing investigations.

Police Dragnet and Arrests

Security agencies responded with a coordinated operation.

Sniffer dogs traced a scent trail from the bank to Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza in downtown Kampala, prompting a wider crackdown in surrounding areas, including City House and Kalungi Plaza.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala, more than 20 suspects have been arrested and some items recovered. However, authorities have remained cautious about directly linking the arrests to the central bank breach as investigations continue.

BoU Breaks Silence

The central bank has since confirmed the incident.

In a statement, BoU Director of Communications Kenneth Egesa described the incident as “unlawful entry” resulting in the theft of seven laptops, adding that the bank is working closely with security agencies to establish the full circumstances.

The bank has sought to reassure the public, maintaining that core operations remain unaffected and that “business is as usual.”

Watchdog Insight: Not Just a Break-In

This incident goes far beyond ordinary theft.

The Bank of Uganda is the nerve centre of the country’s financial system—custodian of monetary policy, regulator of commercial banks, and guardian of national reserves. A breach of this nature, particularly one pointing to possible insider facilitation, raises uncomfortable questions about institutional integrity and national security preparedness.

Key concerns remain unanswered:

  • How were duplicate keys to such a high-security facility obtained?
  • Why were critical guard positions allegedly unmanned?
  • What sensitive data was stored on the stolen devices?
  • Was this a targeted data operation rather than a conventional theft?

The choice of targets—laptops and surveillance systems rather than cash—suggests a level of precision that investigators cannot afford to overlook.

A Pattern Ugandans Recognise

For many Ugandans, this is uncomfortably familiar territory.

The central bank has previously faced scrutiny over high-profile financial irregularities. While this latest incident does not involve direct cash loss, it strikes at something equally critical: public trust.

If the institution tasked with safeguarding the economy cannot fully secure its own premises, confidence in the broader financial system inevitably takes a hit.

The Road Ahead

Authorities now face a critical test.

Investigations must be thorough, independent, and fearless—especially where insider involvement is suspected. The arrests and recovered items may offer early leads, but transparency will be key in restoring public confidence.

For now, the Bank of Uganda once again finds itself in the spotlight—this time not for monetary policy, but for a security failure that should never have happened.

In a system where trust is currency, this is a deficit Uganda can ill afford.


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