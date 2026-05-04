Youth-Led Proposal Pushes Government to Rethink Secondary Education with Early Specialisation and Skills Focus

Youth-Led Education Reform Proposal Reaches Ministry, Pushes for Early Specialisation and Skills Shift

Kampala, Uganda – A youth-driven education reform push is gaining traction after Apex Digital Skills formally engaged the Ministry of Education and Sports with a memorandum proposing sweeping changes to Uganda’s secondary school system, including early career specialisation and a stronger focus on practical and digital competencies.

The proposal, addressed to the Minister through the Permanent Secretary and copied to the National Curriculum Development Centre, challenges the current education structure as lengthy, rigid, and increasingly out of sync with the realities of today’s job market.

From Email Pitch to Formal Government Process

What began as a digital submission has now entered formal government channels.

According to Apex Digital Skills, the memorandum was initially sent via email to ministry officials as part of an introductory engagement. However, in a response issued at 11:20 am, the Office of the Permanent Secretary advised the group to submit a hard copy to ensure official registration, documentation, and traceability within government systems.

That guidance has triggered the next step: physical submission—an essential requirement for any policy proposal seeking formal consideration in Uganda’s bureaucratic framework.

Inside the Proposed Shake-Up

At the heart of the memorandum is a bold restructuring of secondary education, targeting both curriculum design and learning outcomes.

The proposal recommends:

Introducing career specialisation at Senior Three (S.3)

Reducing the number of compulsory subjects at O-Level

Embedding digital literacy, applied technology, and entrepreneurship into core learning

Creating accelerated pathways for high-performing learners

The initiative argues that Uganda’s current model delays workforce readiness, leaving many graduates academically qualified but practically unprepared.

Students Speak Out

Voices from within the classroom are reinforcing the urgency of reform.

Muhanguzi Matthew Paul, a Senior Three student, says the system overloads learners with subjects that do not align with their career ambitions.

“The education journey is too long and we study unnecessary subjects for one’s career,” he said.

Luzinda Enock of Kabuye Memorial School echoed similar frustrations, pointing to a disconnect between time spent in school and employment outcomes.

“We study for so long and end up with no jobs,” he noted.

A Familiar Debate, Renewed Pressure

The proposal feeds into a long-running national conversation about the relevance of Uganda’s education system.

Critics have consistently pointed to:

Prolonged academic cycles

Overemphasis on theoretical instruction

Limited exposure to hands-on, technical, and vocational skills

Apex Digital Skills argues that early specialisation could close the gap between school and work by equipping learners with targeted, market-ready competencies at a younger age.

Inside Apex Digital Skills’ Strategy

Nyanzi Martin Luther, Head of Operations at Apex Digital Skills, describes the memorandum as a civic intervention designed to shape policy dialogue rather than a confrontational critique of government.

He emphasised that the group is deliberately following official procedures to ensure the proposal is properly logged, reviewed, and subjected to technical scrutiny within the Ministry of Education and Sports.

What Happens Next?

Once physically submitted and registered, the memorandum will enter formal review channels—where technical experts and policymakers assess feasibility, implications, and alignment with national education priorities.

No official timeline has been issued, a reflection of the typically slow and layered nature of policy review processes in Uganda.

Watchdog Insight

While education reform has long been discussed in policy circles, youth-led submissions like this signal a shift—where the very beneficiaries of the system are now actively attempting to redesign it.

The key question, however, remains: will the system listen fast enough?

As Uganda grapples with rising youth unemployment and a rapidly evolving digital economy, proposals that push for earlier skills development and career alignment may no longer be optional—they could be inevitable.

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