UEDCL Appoints Eng. Joselynne Rwabwogo Rwakakooko as Acting Managing Director Amid Power Sector Shake-Up

Kampala – The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has appointed Eng. Joselynne Rwabwogo Rwakakooko as its Acting Managing Director, replacing Paul Mwesigwa in a major leadership reshuffle following growing public concern over power outages and service reliability.

The appointment, announced on May 3, 2026, comes just days after a nationwide blackout triggered widespread frustration among consumers, businesses, and political leaders, placing the country’s power distribution system under intense public scrutiny.

The move is part of broader governance changes directed by the Ministry of Energy aimed at restoring confidence and improving service delivery in Uganda’s electricity sector.

As part of the shake-up, UEDCL Board Chairperson Lydia Ochieng-Obbo was relieved of her duties, while former Managing Director Paul Mwesigwa was sent on forced leave to pave the way for a comprehensive review of management and operations.

Energy Minister Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa described the changes as necessary administrative measures intended to strengthen accountability, efficiency, and customer service, especially following UEDCL’s takeover of electricity distribution from private operator Umeme in early 2025.

Profile of the New Acting MD

Eng. Joselynne Rwabwogo Rwakakooko brings extensive experience in Uganda’s electricity distribution sector and is widely seen as a technically grounded professional with deep operational knowledge.

A registered engineer in Uganda and a member of the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers, she previously served as UEDCL’s Chief Commercial and Operations Officer, where she oversaw customer service management, network operations, and emergency response systems.

She played a key role in strengthening customer response mechanisms, including the deployment of motorcycle-based rapid response teams designed to quickly handle outage complaints and restore power in affected communities.

Before joining UEDCL, Rwakakooko built a strong professional career at Umeme Ltd, where she served in several senior roles, including Customer Service Engineering Manager and Head of Network Operations.

Her experience combines technical engineering expertise with practical leadership in customer service, operations management, and commercial strategy within Uganda’s power distribution landscape.

Colleagues describe her as a results-oriented leader known for practical problem-solving and operational discipline.

Her promotion from within also signals continuity during a sensitive transition period, as UEDCL enters its first full year managing the national electricity distribution network after the end of Umeme’s 20-year concession.

Major Challenges Ahead

Rwakakooko takes office at a particularly difficult time for the state-owned utility.

UEDCL inherited an aging electricity distribution infrastructure burdened by overloaded transformers, weak protection systems, and equipment that has exceeded its design lifespan.

Technical and commercial losses have reportedly risen to nearly 19 percent, while electricity demand has surged by over 28 percent, with peak national demand now exceeding 1,200 megawatts.

Frequent outages, vandalism of electricity infrastructure, power theft, and illegal connections continue to strain the network and frustrate consumers across the country.

Public complaints have intensified in recent weeks, especially after major blackouts exposed the fragility of the system and raised questions about UEDCL’s readiness to manage the transition from Umeme.

Although the company reportedly recorded revenue growth of over Shs1.7 trillion in its first year, service delivery concerns continue to dominate public discussion.

Energy experts say stabilizing Uganda’s power distribution system could take at least two to three years and will require massive investment in transformers, substations, network reinforcement, and stronger anti-vandalism measures.

What Her Appointment Means

Rwakakooko’s appointment is seen as an internal solution designed to preserve institutional memory while addressing urgent operational problems.

By selecting a senior executive already familiar with UEDCL’s post-takeover realities, the government avoids the learning curve that often comes with external appointments.

It also reflects a clear preference for technical competence over purely administrative leadership at a time when engineering solutions are urgently needed.

For UEDCL, success under her leadership will serve as a major test of whether government-led electricity distribution can deliver better results for Ugandans.

Improved reliability, reduced outages, lower system losses, and stronger customer satisfaction could strengthen public confidence in state management of strategic national assets.

Failure, however, could deepen criticism of the transition from Umeme and raise broader concerns about reforms in Uganda’s energy sector.

Observers will now be watching closely to see how quickly the new Acting MD moves on infrastructure upgrades, customer engagement, and coordination with power generation and transmission agencies.

Her performance in the coming months could shape not only UEDCL’s future, but also public trust in Uganda’s evolving electricity sector.