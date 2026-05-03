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Cocoland Farm Resort Unveiled: Kawempe South MP Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira Launches Transformative Agro-Tourism Project in Buikwe

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa
Hajji Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira officially unveils Cocoland Farm Resort during the grand launch ceremony in Buikwe District.

In a vibrant celebration of innovation, investment, and community transformation, Hajji Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira, Member of Parliament for Kawempe South, officially unveiled Cocoland Farm Resort, a multi-billion-shilling agro-tourism venture in Buikwe District.

The grand launch, held over the weekend, attracted enthusiastic crowds, local leaders, investors, tourism enthusiasts, and residents, marking a major milestone in Uganda’s growing tourism and agricultural sectors.

Visitors enjoy the farm-to-table experience and coffee tourism attractions at the newly launched Cocoland Farm Resort in Buikwe.
Visitors enjoy the farm-to-table experience and coffee tourism attractions at the newly launched Cocoland Farm Resort in Buikwe.

Strategically located along the Katosi Road route from Mukono through Nkokonjeru to Makindu before Najja Town—approximately 45 minutes from Mukono—Cocoland Farm Resort is set to redefine agro-tourism in Uganda and the wider East African region.

The resort blends agriculture, tourism, hospitality, and innovation into one unique destination. It features immersive coffee farming experiences, fresh farm-to-table dining, children’s and adventure parks, quality accommodation facilities, ICT services, and a modern study center—all surrounded by breathtaking lake views and lush green landscapes.

Speaking during the unveiling, Hon. Mbaziira expressed deep gratitude and excitement over the project’s successful launch.

“Our Agro-Tourism project has been unveiled. The feeling is indescribable. The event succeeded beyond imagination. The feedback has been truly positive and overwhelming. Humbled. All power and praise belong to the Almighty,” he said.

He emphasized that Cocoland is designed to offer more than ordinary tourism.

Hajj Bashir Kazibwe’s Cocoland Farm in Buikwe

“At Cocoland, we do not just talk about coffee farming—we create spaces for people to experience life fully, connect with nature, and appreciate the beauty of agriculture,” Mbaziira added.

The project has already generated widespread excitement among local residents and visitors, many of whom praised the initiative for its potential to transform the local economy through job creation, domestic tourism, and rural development.

One resident from Makindu shared heartfelt appreciation, saying:

“Thank you, Hon. for developing and promoting our area where I was born. I was born in Makindu, alongside neighbours in Busiri, Bufumbe, and Busgazi. This is a proud moment for all of us.”

Others described the resort as a game changer for Buikwe District, with comments such as, “Wow, what a beautiful resort by Kazibwe Bashir,” and, “I appreciate Bashir for these wonderful developments in Buikwe.”

The resort is already accepting reservations and bookings, signaling strong early demand from families, tourists, corporate clients, and adventure seekers looking for authentic countryside experiences.

Mr. Mbaziira and his team, working alongside strategic partners such as Uganda Expozed and Wasswa Emma, continue to refine and expand the facility to position it as one of Uganda’s premier leisure and learning destinations.

Beyond hospitality, Cocoland Farm Resort represents a broader national agenda—promoting domestic tourism, agricultural value addition, youth employment, and private sector-led rural transformation.

It also highlights how leaders can move beyond politics to create lasting economic impact within communities.

As Uganda pushes for sustainable development and local investment, projects like Cocoland offer a practical model of how agriculture and tourism can work together to create wealth and opportunities.

Watchdog Uganda congratulates Hon. Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira on this visionary investment and looks forward to the positive ripple effects it will bring to Buikwe District and the country at large.

#VisitCocoland

 


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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