KAMPALA — Business magnate and Honorary Consul of Nepal to Uganda, Sudhir Ruparelia, has been named the 2025–2026 Responsible Investment Global Award winner, receiving recognition as Uganda’s Property Development Champion for his role in reshaping the country’s real estate sector.

The award, announced by Public Opinions, highlights Sudhir’s long-standing influence in property development, investment expansion, and what organisers describe as “sustainable and responsible investment practices” within Uganda’s fast-growing urban economy.

Sudhir, one of Uganda’s most prominent investors with interests spanning banking, real estate, hospitality, education, and manufacturing, has over the years positioned himself at the centre of major commercial and residential property projects in Kampala and beyond.

According to the award citation, his contribution has significantly influenced modern property development trends in Uganda, particularly in large-scale commercial infrastructure and integrated urban spaces.

The recognition places Sudhir among leading African investors acknowledged for driving private sector-led growth, with organisers praising his “innovative approach and commitment to sustainable development principles.”

However, the award also reignites long-standing public debate around Uganda’s investment ecosystem, where a small group of dominant private sector players continue to shape key urban development sectors alongside government partnerships.

Sudhir’s business empire has previously attracted both praise for job creation and economic contribution, as well as scrutiny over his proximity to state-linked investment opportunities.

Analysts note that such awards often reflect not only business performance but also broader positioning within regional and global investment networks.

In Uganda’s real estate sector, Sudhir remains a defining figure through flagship developments under his conglomerate, which continue to influence Kampala’s commercial skyline and residential expansion patterns.

The Responsible Investment Global Award further cements his reputation as one of the country’s most visible private sector figures in property development.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to track how such recognitions translate into measurable impact for ordinary Ugandans, particularly in housing affordability, urban planning standards, and equitable access to investment opportunities in the real estate sector.