From the dusty roads of Rakai to the gilded ranks of the Patriotic League of Uganda, Sarah Kiyimba’s journey is one of grit, defiance, and unyielding devotion to justice. When General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of Uganda’s land forces and the face of the Patriotic League, named her among the powerful founders of PLU, it was not a token gesture but a thunderous recognition of a woman who has fought battles that many feared to touch. Her tag number, PO.035, is more than a digit in a roll call—it is a symbol of a relentless fighter who has risen from the grassroots to stand shoulder to shoulder with the architects of Uganda’s new patriotic movement.

Kiyimba’s rise is inseparable from her war against corruption, a vice that had eaten into the marrow of Rakai’s service delivery. In November 2022, she ordered the arrest of the district Engineer Julius Ssentamu over the loss of billions of taxpayer’s money meant to work on roads in the district. Then in 2024, she struck again, engineering one of the most daring moves in the district’s history: the arrest and eventual interdiction of the District Service Commission Chairman, Mpuuga David, who had turned public jobs into commodities for sale. For years, whispers of job racketeering had haunted Rakai, but no one dared confront the entrenched networks. Kiyimba did not whisper—she roared. Her insistence on justice saw Mpuuga not only interdicted but eventually convicted, a rare victory in a country where corruption cases often die in silence. That singular act restored faith among the youth who had lost hope in meritocracy, proving that public service could once again be a calling rather than a marketplace.

Her crusade did not stop there. She turned her gaze to the teacher payroll, a swamp of ghost names that had for decades siphoned taxpayer money. Ghost teachers, invisible yet fattened by illegal salaries, had become a cancer in Rakai’s education system. Kiyimba spearheaded the cleansing of this payroll, ensuring that only genuine educators remained. The impact was immediate: resources were freed, schools regained credibility, and the taxpayer’s burden was lightened. In a district where education is the ladder out of poverty, her intervention was not just administrative—it was revolutionary.

But perhaps her most defining battles have been fought on the land front. Rakai, with its vast tracts of government-owned land, had become an epicenter of land grabbing. Powerful sharks, armed with influence and greed, preyed upon the vulnerable poor who occupied these lands. Families were dispossessed, communities torn apart, and justice seemed a distant dream. Into this battlefield stepped Sarah Kiyimba, wielding not weapons but courage. She stood firm against the loaded elites, shielding the ordinary population from dispossession. Her activism reversed fraudulent transfers, restored land to rightful owners, and rekindled hope among the dispossessed. “I wholly condemn people who carry out land grabbing,” she once declared, and her actions proved that these were not empty words but a creed she lived by. In Rakai, land is life, and by defending it, she defended the very soul of her people.

These traits—fearless confrontation of corruption, protection of the vulnerable, and devotion to clean governance—mirror the ethos of General Muhoozi himself. Muhoozi’s disdain for corruption has endeared him to Ugandans who yearn for leaders untainted by vice. In Kiyimba, he has found a kindred spirit, a woman whose battles echo his own vision of a Uganda free from the rot of graft and injustice. It is thus no wonder that she was elevated to the ranks of PLU founders, a recognition that clearly signals that bigger things await her in the future.

Her journey is also deeply personal, rooted in humble beginnings and shaped by resilience. As Rakai’s Resident District Commissioner, she has lived on the frontlines, advocating for justice, service delivery, and poverty eradication. She has been described as calm as a cucumber on busy days, yet beneath that composure lies a fire that refuses to be extinguished. She has interacted with President Museveni, mobilized for the ruling NRM, and yet never lost sight of her core mission: to serve the vulnerable, to fight corruption, and to protect land rights. Her activism has not been abstract; it has been lived in the villages, in the courts, in the offices where decisions are made. She has walked among the people, listened to their cries, and acted where others hesitated.

Her recognition as PO.035 is therefore not just about her loyalty to PLU activities, such as organizing Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday run in Masaka, but about the substance of her leadership. She embodies the spirit of a new generation of leaders who see public office not as privilege but as a battlefield for justice. Her rise is a narrative of resilience, courage, and service. In Sarah Kiyimba, Rakai has found a defender, Uganda has found a reformer, and the Patriotic League has found a woman whose star is only beginning to shine.

The parallels with history are striking. Uganda has often celebrated leaders who stood against injustice—figures who refused to bow to corruption, who defended the vulnerable against the powerful. Kiyimba’s story belongs in that lineage. Just as past reformers reshaped the political landscape, she is reshaping Rakai and, by extension, Uganda. Her battles against ghost teachers recall earlier fights against ghost soldiers in the army payroll; her stand against land grabbing echoes the struggles of peasants who resisted dispossession in colonial times. History, it seems, is repeating itself, but this time with a woman at the forefront, a woman whose courage is rewriting the narrative.

Her recognition also carries symbolic weight for Greater Masaka. She is the maiden woman from the region to be named among PLU officers, breaking barriers and setting precedents. In a political culture often dominated by men, her rise is a beacon for women who aspire to leadership. It signals that courage, integrity, and service can carve paths where gender once posed obstacles. Her presence among the founders is not just personal triumph but collective inspiration.

Looking ahead, the future seems pregnant with possibilities. Her credentials position her for ministerial roles, her activism aligns with national priorities, and her recognition within PLU places her at the heart of Uganda’s evolving political landscape. She has already been tipped by colleagues in NRM for higher responsibilities, and her trajectory suggests that her star will continue to rise. For a woman who once contested for Nyendo Mukungwe Constituency and lost, her resilience has turned defeat into fuel, propelling her toward greater heights. Loss did not break her; it sharpened her resolve.

Her story is also a reminder that leadership is not about titles but about impact. She has fought corruption, defended land rights, and restored service delivery long before she was named PO.035. The recognition is therefore not the beginning but the continuation of a journey already marked by victories. It is a seal on a record that speaks for itself, a validation of battles already fought and won.

In the grand tapestry of Uganda’s political evolution, Sarah Kiyimba’s thread is bold and unmissable. She represents the fusion of grassroots activism with national recognition, the blending of local battles with national movements. Her rise is a story of a woman who refused to be silent, who chose to confront vice head-on, and who now stands among the architects of a patriotic future. It is a story that inspires, that challenges, that reminds us that leadership is about service, courage, and justice.

As Uganda grapples with corruption, land injustices, and service delivery challenges, leaders like Kiyimba are not just desirable—they are indispensable. Her recognition within PLU is therefore not just about her but about the kind of Uganda the movement envisions: a Uganda where corruption is confronted, where land rights are protected, where service delivery is restored. In honoring her, PLU is honoring those values, signaling that the future belongs to leaders who embody them.

Sarah Kiyimba’s rise is thus both personal and national, both symbolic and substantive. It is the story of a woman who fought corruption and won, who defended land rights and prevailed, who cleansed payrolls and restored integrity. It is the story of a woman who now stands among the founders of PLU, recognized by Gen. Muhoozi himself, and poised for greater things. It is the story of a flame that refuses to be extinguished, a flame that now burns brighter than ever, lighting the path for Rakai, for Masaka, and for Uganda.