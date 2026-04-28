Serena Hotel Porter Remanded Over Alleged Theft of Shs45m Meant for South Sudan President’s Gift

KAMPALA — A porter attached to Kampala Serena Hotel has been remanded to Luzira Prison after allegedly stealing $12,000 (about Shs45 million) that had reportedly been set aside to purchase a luxury gift for South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The accused, identified as William Ssemata, 39, appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was remanded by Grade One Magistrate Rophine Achayo as investigations continue. He is charged with theft contrary to Sections 237(1) and 244 of the Penal Code Act.

According to prosecution led by State Attorney Grace Amy, the complainant is Brigadier Aaron Jeremiah Balla, a senior South Sudanese military officer, who had travelled to Uganda from Malaysia and checked into Serena Hotel on April 12.

Court documents indicate that Brig Gen Balla arrived through Entebbe International Airport with over Shs46 million, part of which had been earmarked to buy a wristwatch gift for President Kiir. After exchanging some money, he reportedly kept Shs45 million in his luggage before proceeding to the hotel.

Investigators say that upon arrival at the hotel, Balla’s three suitcases and handbag were received and screened by staff, including Ssemata, who was assigned to deliver the luggage to the guest’s room.

It is during that handover process that the money allegedly disappeared.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Ssemata handling the luggage and entering a lift alone while transporting the bags. Prosecutors noted that the absence of surveillance cameras inside the elevator created a critical blind spot where the alleged theft may have occurred undetected.

A statement from the hotel’s Assistant Security Manager, Moses Olowo, reportedly pointed to Ssemata as the only staff member with direct access to the luggage during the critical period.

“The internal checks and CCTV analysis identified Ssemata as the sole staff member in possession of the luggage before it reached the guest’s room,” court documents state.

Following internal reviews, Ssemata was apprehended and later handed over to police on April 18 before being formally charged in court.

He has since been remanded until May 13, when he is expected to reappear before Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa for plea taking.

This latest scandal adds to a growing list of operational and reputational concerns surrounding Serena Hotel, with past complaints ranging from staff grievances to security-related incidents.

For a five-star establishment trusted by diplomats, heads of state, and high-ranking military officials, such incidents raise uncomfortable questions about internal controls and guest security.

When even presidential gifts can vanish between the lobby and the room, confidence becomes the first casualty.

— Watchdog Uganda