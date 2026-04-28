Norbert Mao Demands Delay of MPs’ Induction as Speakership Race Turns Fierce

KAMPALA — Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has thrown a political grenade into the already tense Speakership race, demanding that the induction of Members of the 12th Parliament be postponed until after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

In a strongly worded letter dated April 27, 2026, addressed to the Clerk to Parliament, Mao argues that proceeding with induction immediately after the swearing-in of MPs would not only distract from its intended purpose but would also be procedurally flawed.

According to Mao, Parliament cannot be considered fully constituted before the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, making any formal induction exercise premature.

But Mao’s concerns did not stop at procedure.

The Democratic Party president went straight for the political jugular, raising serious concerns about the neutrality of the planned induction process and questioning the motives behind the selection of presenters.

He accused the outgoing Speaker’s camp of strategically handpicking loyalists—especially from the political class—to lead the induction sessions, warning that such individuals could easily turn what should be a professional orientation into a disguised campaign platform for the Speaker’s re-election.

Mao argued that instead of focusing on parliamentary rules, ethics, legislative procedures, and the responsibilities of MPs, the sessions risk being hijacked by speakership politics.

“These presenters are likely to use the platform to canvass support for the incumbent Speaker rather than offer neutral institutional guidance,” sources close to the matter quoted Mao as saying.

The minister, who is himself a declared contender in the fiercely contested Speakership race, pointed to what he called clear evidence of how election fever has already disrupted official functions.

He cited the recent NRM Leadership Retreat in Kyankwanzi, where Speakership campaigns reportedly overshadowed the core agenda, turning what should have been a strategic political meeting into a contest of numbers and influence.

Mao is now proposing the reinstatement of an independent Institute of Parliamentary Studies to handle future induction and capacity-building programs, instead of leaving the exercise in the hands of individuals with vested political interests.

He believes such an institution would guarantee professionalism, neutrality, and institutional integrity in preparing legislators for their work.

Political analysts view Mao’s letter as a direct broadside against attempts to tilt the playing field in favour of incumbent Speaker Anita Among, who is seeking re-election amid stiff competition.

The Speakership contest is already shaping up as one of the fiercest battles of the incoming Parliament, with names such as Anita Among, Persis Namuganza, Norbert Mao, and other power players circling the powerful chair.

With induction now becoming a fresh battleground, Mao’s intervention is expected to trigger serious debate over whether the outgoing leadership is trying to shape the next Parliament before it is even fully born.

At the heart of the storm is one question: Is the induction about preparing MPs for service—or preparing votes for the Speakership?

As the political temperature rises, Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring the unfolding power struggle over who takes control of the 12th Parliament.