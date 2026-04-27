NRM Secretary General Todwong Backs Regional Stability Agenda in Burundi Talks

The NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, has called for continued political stability in Burundi during high-level discussions with the country’s ruling CNDD-FDD party, as the East African nation moves closer to its 2027 presidential election.

Todwong, who led the NRM delegation on Sunday, 26th April, delivered greetings from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the wider NRM leadership, while commending Burundi for what he described as sustained peace and internal stability.

“I bring you greetings from H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the entire NRM leadership,” he said.

He also praised the CNDD-FDD for its role in maintaining stability, noting that consistent governance remains essential for national development.

“I congratulate you as a party for the stability in Burundi,” Todwong added.

The Secretary General further welcomed the party’s endorsement of President Évariste Ndayishimiye for another term, saying continuity in leadership can help reinforce long-term stability and policy direction.

“I congratulate you for recommending the President to run for another term in office, because stability is often strengthened by continuity in leadership,” he said.

The discussions underscored growing political engagement between the two ruling parties, with both sides emphasizing cooperation on governance and regional stability within the East African Community.